Volkswagen will start selling its electric ID.3 on July 20. The electric car will from then on be offered at "dealers in many European countries". The first units will be delivered to customers from October.

The ID.3 is a fully electric vehicle, which according to Volkswagen has a range of 420 to 550 kilometres, depending on the model you buy. In total, seven different variants of the car are offered by the German company, with prices between 35,000 and 45,000 euros (between ₹30 lakh and 39 lakh).

An entry-level model will be sold a few months later. This costs less than 30,000 euros (around ₹25 lakh), but also has a shorter range: only 330 kilometres.

“We are overwhelmed by the loyalty shown by so many pre-bookers. A large majority of these customers have already ordered their 1ST from dealers. Other customers, who have had to wait for the start of production sales, will now be able to order. From July 20, they can choose between seven preconfigured ID.3 models with the most popular features at their dealerships," says Jurgen Stackmann, Volkswagen Brand Board Member for Sales.

“I am convinced that e-mobility will now make its breakthrough," says Stackmann. Our model names like Family, Style, Tech and Tour already reveal that we will have the right ID.3 for everyone – at an attractive price. This way, we are realising our vision of enabling emission free mobility for all."

There are six out of seven models which customers can order starting on July 20, available for delivery from October. They are based on the basic model ID.3 Pro Performance with a 58-kWh battery (net battery energy content) for a range of up to 420 km with the 150 kW Performance rear-wheel-drive system. The drive system delivers a maximum torque of 310 Newton-meters for smooth acceleration from standstill to 60 kmph in just 3.4 seconds.

With delivery in October, customers will receive a free-of-charge update for the two outstanding digital functions AppConnect und and the distance feature of the augmented reality head-up display for the Tech and Max models in the first quarter of 2021. All models delivered in the first quarter of 2021 will already be equipped with all functions.

Depending on the customer group, the preconfigured models offer the most popular equipment packages. Each model has a navigation system for range-optimised navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control and the Comfort telephony function with inductive charging on board.

The ID.3 Life model is intended for customers looking for an economical entry-level product without sacrificing comfort. The comfort package includes steering wheel heating, seat heating and two additional USB-C ports.

The Style model has major design package including matrix LED headlamps, LED tail lights with dynamic swiping function, and panoramic glass roof.

A typical all-rounder is the ID.3 Business model with the small design package including matrix LED headlamps and tinted windows, comfort package and assistant package with rear-view camera and the “Keyless Access" locking system.

The ID.3 Family model offers considerable space, light and convenience with the major design package including matrix LED headlamps and large panoramic glass roof, the major comfort package with 2-zone Air Care air conditioning system and the assistant package with rear-view camera and Keyless Access.

Technology fans will be thrilled by augmented and assisted driving in the ID.3 Tech with a major design package including matrix LED headlamps, major assistant package with Travel Assist, Side Assist and Emergency Assist as well as major infotainment package including Head-up Display and Premium Sound package.

The ID.3 Max offers a maximum of design, technology, sport and comfort, with all the equipment packages, an electric 12-way massage seat, progressive steering and DCC (Dynamic Cruise Control) on board.

In addition to the seven pre-configured models, customers in Germany will also be able to order the two basic models ID.3 Pro Performance and ID.3 ProS, a four-seat model with a larger battery for a longer range.

The 7th preconfigured model Tour can also be ordered starting on July 20. It is based on the four-seat ProS model that allows for a bigger battery (77 kWh net battery energy content) with a range of up to 550 km and 125kW DC charging.

The ID.3 Tour is already equipped with all the features you would like to have on long journeys: Head-up Display and Sound package, matrix LED headlamps, comfort package, 12-way massage seat and assistant package with all driver assistance systems are all included, together with 19-inch aluminium wheels.