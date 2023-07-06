Volkswagen Taigun receives 5-star rating in Latin NCAP crash test

The Taigun has been a successful product for Volkswagen. It was part of the manufacturer's INDIA 2.0 strategy which also included products like the Virtus and Skoda Kushaq and Skoda Slavia. All these vehicles have scored 5-star ratings in the Global NCAP crash test and now the Taigun has scored the same rating in the Latin NCAP crash test.

The Taigun that the Latin NCAP tested was equipped with 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Program and Autonomous Emergency Braking. The SUV scored 92 per cent in adult protection, 92 per cent in child protection, 55 per cent in pedestrian and vulnerable road user protection and 83 per cent in safety assist system.

The Taigun that was crashed was made in India. However, the India-spec Taigun does not come with Autonomous Emergency Braking. The India-spec Taigun comes with Electronic Stability Control, Anti-lock Braking System with Electronic Brake Distribution, Multi-Collision Brakes, Brake Disc Wiping, Brake Assist, Ant-Slip Regulation, Electronic Differential Lock System, Tire Pressure Deflation Warning, Seat-belt reminders and front dual airbags as standard. On the higher variants, the SUV also comes with Hill Start Assist, front-side airbags and curtain airbags.

The price of the Taigun in India starts at ₹11.62 lakh and goes up to ₹19.46 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The SUV is currently being sold in five colour schemes and two trim levels - Dynamic and Performance. The Dynamic Line consists of three variants - Comfortline, Highline and Topline whereas the Performance Line gets two variants - GT and GT Plus.

The model that was tested by Latin NCAP is different that the India-spec model.

The Dynamic Line is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI petrol engine that produces 113 bhp of max power and 178 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The Performance Line gets a 1.5-litre EVO TSI petrol engine that puts out 148 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 250 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.

Commenting on the results, Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO of Škoda Auto Volkswagen India said, “We’re tremendously proud of the safety track record of our vehicles built on the MQB A0-IN platform. The 5-star rating earned by the Volkswagen Taigun comes close on the heels of similar 5-star Latin NCAP rating for the Volkswagen Virtus. In fact all our INDIA 2.0 models - Volkswagen Taigun, Volkswagen Virtus, Škoda Kushaq and Škoda Slavia have also received the prestigious Global NCAP 5-star ratings for both adult and child occupant protection, making them the safest made-in-India cars. This is a testament to the VW Group’s commitment to offer world-class safety to our customers. Made for and in India but exported across the world, the VW Taigun is an excellent example of what the campaign to #MakeInIndia is capable of. We continue to be committed to bringing Indian buyers the highest quality products, that are on par with what's available to global markets."

