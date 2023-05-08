HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Volkswagen Plans A Massive Electric Suv Offensive To Take On Tesla. Details Here

Volkswagen plans a massive electric SUV offensive to take on Tesla. Details here

Volkswagen AG is planning to launch a massive onslaught of electric crossovers over the next few years in a bid to take on Tesla. The German auto major has already planned to launch an entry-level electric crossover, Tiguan EV and a luxury electric SUV, which all will be introduced over the next few years. British automotive publication Autocar UK has reported that Volkswagen is developing several all-electric crossovers and SUVs in a bid to grab a larger share of the EV market.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 May 2023, 09:11 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Volkswagen AG plans to launch an entry-level crossover, Tiguan EV, and luxury SUV.
Volkswagen AG plans to launch an entry-level crossover, Tiguan EV, and luxury SUV.

Tesla currently leads the global electric car market in terms of volume sales. However, despite the US electric car major's dominance, Volkswagen has been able to grab a large chunk of the market pie over the last few years. It has also been able to come up the ladder to be in a position to challenge Tesla. In fact, experts have projected that Volkswagen will eventually beat Tesla to be the number one player in the global electric car market by the end of this year.

Also Read : Tesla Model S Plaid can now clock 322 kmph top speed. Here's how

Volkswagen has been selling an impressive number of electric cars every year. In 2022, Volkswagen as a brand, delivered 325,100 EVs globally. The Volkswagen Group as a whole sold 572,000 electric cars last year, which is a really impressive number. However, these figures look underwhelming in comparison to Tesla, which sold more than 1.3 million electric cars globally in 2022.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Volkswagen Id.4 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Id.4
₹50 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Skoda Enyaq (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Skoda Enyaq
₹50 - 55 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Jaguar Epace (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Jaguar Epace
₹50 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mg 5 Estate (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg 5 Estate
₹50 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Xuv E9 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Xuv E9
₹50 - 52 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Audi Q3 Sportback (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q3 Sportback
₹51.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Speaking about the automaker's EV onslaught, Volkswagen has already introduced the ID.3 and ID.4 in the market, which were plagued with software glitches at launch and failed to undercut Tesla's pricing for the Model 3 and Model Y. The automaker recently revealed the ID.7 sedan, which comes with a bunch of new hardware and promises more than 482 km range on a single charge. Besides that, the company also launched the long-awaited MPV ID. Buzz in Europe in early 2023.

The report claims that in a bid to boost its electric car sales, Volkswagen is not increasing its focus on electric crossovers and SUVs. The auto company is reportedly planning to launch two new electric crossovers and one SUV by 2028. The first among them will be the Tiguan EV that is planned to be launched in 2025, and upon arrival, it will be positioned right below the ID.4.

First Published Date: 08 May 2023, 09:11 AM IST
TAGS: Model 3 Tiguan Volkswagen Volkswagen Tiguan Volkswagen ID Buzz Volkswagen ID3 Volkswagen ID4 electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Can you identify the Logo? Test your brand knowledge with the ultimate logo quiz experience.
PLAY NOW
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
59% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 245 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
80% OFF
ARNV Water Resistant Bike Cover for Honda CB Shine (Grey)
Rs. 199 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
77% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 299 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
25% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 301 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city