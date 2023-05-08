Volkswagen plans a massive electric SUV offensive to take on Tesla. Details here

Volkswagen AG is planning to launch a massive onslaught of electric crossovers over the next few years in a bid to take on Tesla. The German auto major has already planned to launch an entry-level electric crossover, Tiguan EV and a luxury electric SUV, which all will be introduced over the next few years. British automotive publication Autocar UK has reported that Volkswagen is developing several all-electric crossovers and SUVs in a bid to grab a larger share of the EV market.

Tesla currently leads the global electric car market in terms of volume sales. However, despite the US electric car major's dominance, Volkswagen has been able to grab a large chunk of the market pie over the last few years. It has also been able to come up the ladder to be in a position to challenge Tesla. In fact, experts have projected that Volkswagen will eventually beat Tesla to be the number one player in the global electric car market by the end of this year.

Volkswagen has been selling an impressive number of electric cars every year. In 2022, Volkswagen as a brand, delivered 325,100 EVs globally. The Volkswagen Group as a whole sold 572,000 electric cars last year, which is a really impressive number. However, these figures look underwhelming in comparison to Tesla, which sold more than 1.3 million electric cars globally in 2022.

Speaking about the automaker's EV onslaught, Volkswagen has already introduced the ID.3 and ID.4 in the market, which were plagued with software glitches at launch and failed to undercut Tesla's pricing for the Model 3 and Model Y. The automaker recently revealed the ID.7 sedan, which comes with a bunch of new hardware and promises more than 482 km range on a single charge. Besides that, the company also launched the long-awaited MPV ID. Buzz in Europe in early 2023.

The report claims that in a bid to boost its electric car sales, Volkswagen is not increasing its focus on electric crossovers and SUVs. The auto company is reportedly planning to launch two new electric crossovers and one SUV by 2028. The first among them will be the Tiguan EV that is planned to be launched in 2025, and upon arrival, it will be positioned right below the ID.4.

