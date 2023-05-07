Tesla Model S Plaid can now clock 322 kmph top speed. Here's how

Tesla has introduced a new performance package for the Model S Plaid flagship sedan that enables the electric luxury sedan to run at 322 kmph top speed. Christened as Tesla Model S Plaid Track Package, the performance package is focused on the enthusiasts who seek to squeeze out more juice from their Model S Plaid.

The Tesla Model S Plaid Track Package comes not only to boost the electric car's performance through software upgrades. The kit also comes with new ‘Zero-G’ wheels and carbon ceramic brakes, which help enhance the car's overall performance. Overall, the Track Package has been designed to make the electric car perform better on track and regular roads.

Tesla has said that this performance booster kit costs between $15,000-$20,000 and will be available from June this year. The cost of the kit will depend on what an owner chooses from the components kit. The automaker said the Tesla Model S Plaid Track Package includes forged aluminium wheels, track-ready tyres and brake fluid, new carbon silicon carbide rotors, and one-piece forged callipers with high-performance pads.

Tesla has revealed that the carbon ceramic brake kit with the new brake fluid costs $15,000, which rises to $20,000 if the wheels and tyres are included in the package. It further stated that the Zero-G wheels with Goodyear tyres could be purchased separately for $6,000, saving around $1,000 for the owner in the complete kit.

Tesla initially teased the package through a short Twitter video and added it to the official online accessories shop. The EV manufacturer introduced the upgraded brake kit as a $20,000 add-on for the Model S Plaid in November 2021. Hence, with the latest update, the price has decreased by $5,000. Tesla also noted that the ceramic brakes are not compatible with 19-inch Tempest wheels but with 20-inch Zero-G and 21-inch Arachnid wheels.

