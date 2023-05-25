HT Auto
Volkswagen India expands sales network with eight new outlets in eight days

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Thursday announced that it has firther expanded its sales and service network in the country by inaugurating eight new touchpoints in eight days. These outlets were opened in Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab and Tamil Nadu. All these outlets offer a combination of services such as sales, used car through Das WeltAuto and after-sales service.

By: HT Auto Desk
25 May 2023, 16:50 PM
File photo of Volkswagen India's Coimbatore workshop.
File photo of Volkswagen India's Coimbatore workshop.

The eight outlets inaugurated are Belagavi, Davanagere and Vijayapura in Karnataka; Coimbatore and Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu; Kodungallur in Kerala, and Mohali and Pathankot in Punjab.

The new touchpoints inaugurated will showcase Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun, both of which scored 5 stars from Global NCAP in crash tests, along with Volkswagen Tiguan, which was recently updated. The outlets will also have the Das WeltAuto service which will offer multi-brand buying, selling, exchange and upgrade of used-cars.

Further, these service touchpoints will cater to maintenance and repair requirements of customers. “Through these new touchpoints, we look forward to welcoming more customers into the Volkswagen family and provide them with an unmatched ownership experience," said Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

With these latest expansions, Volkswagen India now has 161 sales and 126 service touchpoints across 121 cities in the country. By 2030, the company aims to further bolster its network to reach 182 sales and 140 service touchpoints in 130 cities.

Recently, Volkswagen updated the Tiguan SUV with Park Assist or Level 1 ADAS system which is like having a personal parking attendant for the vehicle. It helps drivers park in tight and congested spaces with ease. Latest iteration of the SUV is now RDE norms-compliant as well.

The model gets enhanced tech and safety features as well as fresh interiors. The SUV is now also available with wireless mobile charging feature that lets passengers charge on the go.

First Published Date: 25 May 2023, 16:45 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen India Tiguan Taigun Virtus
