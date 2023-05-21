Volkswagen Tiguan gets fresh dual-tone interiors, wireless charging

Published May 21, 2023

The updated Volkswagen Tiguan comes at a starting price of 34.69 lakh (ex-showroom)

The model gets enhanced tech and safety features as well as fresh interiors

Wireless charging lets passengers charge their phones on the go

Customers can also opt for new dual-tone Storm Grey interiors 

Updated Tiguan comes equipped with Park Assist or Level 1 ADAS system

It helps drivers park in tight and congested spaces with ease

Latest iteration of the SUV is now RDE norms-compliant as well

Updated Tiguan also gets much talked about rear seat belt reminder

 Other features include intelligent and adaptive IQ. LIGHT
