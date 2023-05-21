Volkswagen Tiguan gets fresh dual-tone interiors, wireless charging

The updated Volkswagen Tiguan comes at a starting price of ₹34.69 lakh (ex-showroom)
The model gets enhanced tech and safety features as well as fresh interiors
Wireless charging lets passengers charge their phones on the go
Customers can also opt for new dual-tone Storm Grey interiors
Updated Tiguan comes equipped with Park Assist or Level 1 ADAS system
It helps drivers park in tight and congested spaces with ease
Latest iteration of the SUV is now RDE norms-compliant as well
Updated Tiguan also gets much talked about rear seat belt reminder
Other features include intelligent and adaptive IQ. LIGHT