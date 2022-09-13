Volkswagen ID Xtreme Concept revealed: Is an off-road version of ID.4 EV

Volkswagen ID Xtreme Concept gets upgrades that help the SUV for off-roading. It is based on the same platform as the ID.4 and some other electric vehicles of Volkswagen.

Volkswagen has revealed a new concept SUV that they are calling ‘ID Xtreme Concept’. It is an off-road version of the ID.4 electric crossover that is on sale in the global markets. Volkswagen based the ID Xtreme Concept on the GTX version of the ID.4. The GTX is the more sporty version of the ID.4 that comes with performance as well as cosmetic upgrades over the regular ID.4.

The ID Xtreme Concept is an all-electric SUV with an all-wheel drive system. It was showcased in Ticino as a concept that combines a modern electric SUV with a rugged exterior. Volkswagen did not reveal the interior of the ID Xtreme Concept. But it is supposed to come with Alcantara applications, revamped seats and orange accents.

The concept was created by the team of Andreas Reckewerth who is the Head of overall vehicle MEB in the Volkswagen Development department. MEB or Modular Electric Drive is the platform on which the ID Xtreme Concept is based on. This is the same platform on which ID.4, ID.3 and ID.5 are based on. Some other manufacturers like Cupra, Audi and Skoda also use the same platform to spawn their electric vehicles.

When compared to the regular ID.4 GTX, the ID Xtreme Concept puts out 382 hp of max power which is 87 hp more. The power output has been bumped up by using a high-performance motor on the rear axle and some software tweaking. What is surprising is that there can be a future for the ID Xtreme Concept. "Based on the feedback from our community, we will decide how to proceed with the project," said Bagschik. Obviously, the production-spec version will not go by this name.

In terms of equipment, the Xtreme Concept comes with a bull bar, skid plate, roof-mounted light bar and off-road spec tyres. The underbody has been closed off so that the motors and the battery pack are better protected while off-roading.

