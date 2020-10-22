Volkswagen’s first ground-up full electric vehicle ID.3 has secured highest possible rating in crash test conducted by Europe’s safety rating agency Euro NCAP. ID.3 is the first car in the ID family, with other models, like ID.4, expected to take the crash test in the coming years.

The car emerges with merit from Euro NCAP’s latest tests, with good results in all areas of assessment. When it comes to safety, this means that robust structural integrity and the latest in restraint technology are combined with high-tech sensors to offer excellent all-round protection for the car’s occupants and for other road-users. Crash avoidance systems like AEB are standard, and post-crash safety is covered by a braking Multi-Collision Brake, a system that applies the brakes after a collision to prevent further impacts, and by an advanced e-Call system.

Euro NCAP’s Secretary General, Michiel van Ratingen, said, "The ID.3 represents the direction of travel for the car industry in recent years. The climate crisis means that we all must adapt to a cleaner future and electric cars will become the norm in the years to come. Euro NCAP will continue to ensure that saving the planet does not come at the cost of safety and I am glad to see that the ID.3 – the latest generation of the people’s car – does not compromise in this regard."





The ID.3 is a fully electric vehicle, which according to Volkswagen has a range of 420 to 550 kilometres, depending on the model you buy. In total, seven different variants of the car are offered by the German company, with prices between 35,000 and 45,000 euros (between ₹30 lakh and 39 lakh).

There are six out of seven models which customers can order starting on July 20, available for delivery from October. They are based on the basic model ID.3 Pro Performance with a 58-kWh battery (net battery energy content) for a range of up to 420 km with the 150 kW Performance rear-wheel-drive system. The drive system delivers a maximum torque of 310 Newton-meters for smooth acceleration from standstill to 60 kmph in just 3.4 seconds.