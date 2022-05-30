HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Up To 2 Years In Waiting For Xuv700 But Here's What Mahindra Is Doing About It

Up to 2 years in waiting for XUV700 but here's what Mahindra is doing about it

Mahindra says it receives anywhere between 9,000 and 10,000 booking orders for XUV700 each month.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 May 2022, 02:48 PM
Mahindra XUV700 is offered in both five as well as seven-seat layout.
Mahindra XUV700 is offered in both five as well as seven-seat layout.
Mahindra XUV700 is offered in both five as well as seven-seat layout.
Mahindra XUV700 is offered in both five as well as seven-seat layout.

Mahindra XUV700 has been a resounding success since it was launched last year and has seen booking numbers reach astronomical highs. While the strong response to the SUV has been a massive shot in the arm for Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has also, much like most car manufacturers across the world, struggling to keep pace with the demand. On Monday, company officials confirmed waiting period for some of the variants are as high as two years even though production is on at full capacity.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹12.49 - 22.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Scorpio 2022 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Scorpio 2022
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹10 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹12.79 - 15.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv500 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv500
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15.1 kmpl
₹13.15 - 21.44 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector
1451 cc | Petrol | Manual | 14.16 kmpl
₹13.5 - 19.56 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Force Motors Gurkha New (HT Auto photo)
Force Motors Gurkha New
2596 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹13.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read: Mahindra XUV700 pros and cons: Worth the wait?)

Speaking at a press conference, M&M executive Director Rajesh Jejurikar said that the company continues to get high booking orders for XUV700 each month and that efforts are being made to bring down the waiting period. ""XUV 700 has been a huge success and even with the kind of period we have now, which is 18-24 months and despite producing 5,000 vehicles a month, we are getting bookings of more than 9,000-10,000 units every month," he said.

Highlighting that as semiconductor shortage crisis eases out, M&M is well poised to increase production further to bring down waiting times for customers. Jejurikar also added that the cancellations on bookings have been quite low and that it signals the faith in the vehicle and the desire among customers to bring home one.

The XUV700 has enjoyed a high level of success due to various reasons. Its solid road presence, stylish exterior looks, a well-appointed cabin with cutting-edge features, addition of ADAS features and the option to choose between petrol and diesel, and manual and automatic transmission are some of the key pulling factors for buyers towards the model. Some of these factors are also the reasons behind the success of the updated Thar that was launched in 2020 and which has also been seeing a high level of traction in the market.

With the focus on SUVs continuing, Mahindra is also set to launch the updated Scorpio in the market on June 27. Called Scorpio-N, the updated model will be sold along with the existing Scorpio.

First Published Date: 30 May 2022, 02:46 PM IST
TAGS: XUV700 Mahindra XUV700 Mahindra M&M
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Representational image of rendered Creta N Line by SDESYN
Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased, likely to launch in India
The new Darth Vader edition model comes with a menacing-looking black paint scheme with red accents for a sporty appeal.
Yamaha XMax 250cc Darth Vader edition launched: Key highlights
Honda CR-V's new generation avatar has become sharper and sportier than the outgoing model.
Honda teases new CR-V with hybrid powertrain ahead of nearing debut
The Greta Harper ZX Series-I comes with reverse drive mode, 3-speed drive mode, LED digital instrument cluster display, and keyless start.
Greta Harper ZX Series-I electric scooter launched in India at 41,999

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Mahindra Scorpio N SUV interiors leaked. Check details
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV interiors leaked. Check details
Mahindra XUV300 fully-electric SUV to launch early 2023
Mahindra XUV300 fully-electric SUV to launch early 2023
Porsche to enter used car business in India amid rising sales of luxury cars
Porsche to enter used car business in India amid rising sales of luxury cars
Maruti Brezza old vs new: Key changes expected in the facelift version
Maruti Brezza old vs new: Key changes expected in the facelift version
Audi wins 50th edition of 24-hour endurance race at Nurburgring
Audi wins 50th edition of 24-hour endurance race at Nurburgring

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city