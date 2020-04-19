Meet Triton Model H, an 8-seater electric SUV with 1,126 kms of range

Triton Solar, a New Jersey-based technology firm, has recently come-up with its first fully electric SUV which goes by the name “Triton Model H". It is framed up as a high-horsepower, premium eSUV with a 'range' unheard till date. It will go up against the upcoming Cadillac Escalade EV.

It has been developed in a relatively short 18-month period and offers seating for eight passengers. The company claims that it is good enough to deliver a full-charge range of 700 miles (1,126 kms), which is twice the Tesla Model 3's range of 323 miles.

The reason for the Triton's unbelievable range is its massive 200 kWh battery pack, for reference, Tesla Model 3 features a 75 kWh battery pack and the Tesla Model S comes with a 100 kWh battery pack.

It comes with an all-wheel-drive system featuring four electric motors, one for each wheel. It has a claimed 1500 hp of maximum power output and is capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph (0 to 100 kmph) in just 2.9 seconds. For the record, it is even faster than a number of sport cars and bikes present today.

Moreover, the eSUV gets a towing capacity of 15,400 lbs (6,985 kgs) and the company claims that it is made to pull/carry superheavy loads without breaking a sweat.

The Triton Model H is already up for pre-booking at the company's official webpage. You can pre-book it a cost of $5000 ( ₹3.82 lakh), beside this another payment of $135,000 ( ₹1.03 Cr) is needed within a week of the booking to finalize the reservation.

There is no launch date announcement, manufacturing site info, and also the official company website lack some basic details, all of this doesn't look highly encouraging.

Triton Model H specifications (projected):

Range 700+ miles (1,126 km) Battery pack 200 kWh 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) acceleration 2.9 seconds Drive All-wheel drive (four electric motors - one per wheel) Output 1500 hp Seating and luggage 8 seats and 200 cubic feet of luggage space Wheelbase 130 in (3.3 m)