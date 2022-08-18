HT Auto
Traffic fatalities in the US at a 20-year high in Q1 2022, claims study

NHTSA study estimates fatalities due to traffic accidents are up 7.0 per cent over Q1 2021.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Aug 2022, 11:16 AM
US is one of the countries with alarmingly high number of road accidents and traffic fatalities.

A study by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration claims that traffic fatalities in the US in Q1 2022 were at a 20-year high. Early estimates suggest around 9,560 people died in traffic accidents in the first quarter of 2022, which is up 7.0 per cent from the 8,935 fatalities projected for Q1 2021. This marks the highest number of deaths due to traffic accidents in any first quarter since 2002, claims NHTSA.

The study also shows that traffic fatalities have increased over the last seven consecutive quarters. Also, Q2 2021 had a 21.8 per cent jump, which was the most considerable increase in recorded history.

The study also claims that the distance travelled by vehicles in the first three months of 2022 was up by 5.6 per cent, an increase of about 40.2 billion miles. The data further shows that more than one death was recorded every 100 million miles driven in the first quarter of 2022, as compared to the same distance driven in the same period a year ago.

NHTSA Administrator Steven Cliff has said that the overall numbers are still moving in the wrong direction. "Now is the time for all states to double down on traffic safety. Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, there are more resources than ever for research, interventions and effective messaging and programs that can reverse the deadly trend and save lives," he further said in a statement.

First Published Date: 18 Aug 2022, 11:16 AM IST
