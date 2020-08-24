Toyota Urban Cruiser launch slated for September third week: Sources

Toyota has initiated bookings for its upcoming Maruti Vitara Brezza based Urban Cruiser sub-compact SUV in India. As per dealer sources, prices of the new SUV will be announced in the third week of September. Sources also suggest that it will be priced in a similar range as the Brezza, but will be slightly expensive in comparison.

The Urban Cruiser sub-compact SUV will be Toyota's second spin-off of a Maruti car, the first one being the Baleno hatchback which is sold as the Glanza in the Indian market. And as expected, Toyota manages to sell a significant number of Glanza premium hatchbacks that has led the Japanese automaker to establish a stronger presence in the more affordable car segment, unlike before.

(Also Read: Lease a Fortuner: Toyota brings out leasing and subscription service in India)

On the outside, it will feature a unique front main grille which will be flanked by full LED headlamps and LED tail lamps. The diamond cut 16-inch alloy wheels will be kept similar to ones found on its donor model. Its colour palette will comprise 6 monotone colour options - Blue, Brown, White, Orange, Silver, and Grey, as well as three dual tone colors - Blue/Black, Brown/Black and Orange/White.

The Urban Cruiser's interiors will use dual tone dark brown shade. Toyota's ucpoming SUV will also be a well kitted package in terms of overall creature comforts. It is going come with features such as push start and stop, automatic climate control (standard across all variants), smart playcast touchscreen, rain sensing wipers, cruise control and electrochromic rear view mirror.

(Also Read: Amazon to help Toyota build cloud-based data services for connected cars)

As for the mechanicals, the Urban Cruiser will be plonked with a 1.5-litre 4 cylinder petrol engine featuring an advanced Li-on battery with ISG (integrated starter generator). The latter will be made standard across all automatic variants. The SUV will also get features such as torque assist, regenerative braking and idle start/stop.