Toyota plans to boost production in India, plans third facility to meet demands

Toyota Motor plans to increase its production capacity in India amid rising demands and long waiting period for its vehicles. The Japanese auto giant has started to enhance manufacturing capacity with two plants located at Bidadi, Karnataka, running at full capacity. Toyota made the announcement during the ongoing Japan Auto Show in Tokyo, saying that demands for its cars, especially in the high-end category, has seen a jump post Covid pandemic in India.

Yoichi Miyazaki, Executive Vice President and Board Member at Toyota Motor Corporation, said the company is reaching full plant capacity utilisation in India. Toyota, which operates jointly with Bengaluru-based Kirloskar Group in India, uses two of its facilities in Karnataka. The two plants have an overall production capacity of 3.42 lakh units per year.

Miyazaki said, “We have started a discussion (on the matter). After Covid, the market recovery is very strong (in India) in comparison to other countries so we believe demand itself is very strong in India." Toyota is also planning a third facility in India to address rising demands and long waiting periods on its models. Miyazaki said demands for bigger cars in India is seen as a good sign by the Japanese auto giant. "With the strength of higher segments going up in the Indian market, it tells us it is now Toyota's time," he said.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Toyota Innova Hycross ₹ 18.30 - 28.97 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date Toyota Innova Crysta ₹ 19.13 - 25.43 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING MG G10 ₹ 24 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details Toyota Glanza ₹ 7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Tata Nexon ₹ 8.10 - 13 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Mahindra Thar ₹ 10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Watch: Toyota Innova HyCross First Drive Impressions

Toyota sells Fortuner and Fortuner Legender SUVs, Innova Crysta, Innova HyCross and Rumion MPVs, Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV, Camry Hybrid sedan, Hilux pickup truck and Glanza hatchback in India. All eight models are manufactured at its facility in Karnataka. Part of the facility is also utilised to manufacture vehicles jointly developed with its India partner Maruti Suzuki, like Grand Vitara SUV.

Toyota had recently started a third shift at its Bidadi facility to increase output capacity by nearly 30 per cent. It also invested more than ₹90 crore to upgrade infrastructure and employed 1,500 additional workers to help bring down waiting period for its cars. Toyota has seen its sales jump by 35 per cent between April and September this year with nearly 1.24 lakh vehicles sold.

First Published Date: