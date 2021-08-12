Toyota Fortuner GR Sport RWD: What makes it special

Toyota has launched a sportier GR Sport trim of the Fortuner SUV in the Indonesian market. The newly launched Fortuner GR Sport comes out as a replacement to the TRD Sportivo branding in the market of Indonesia. Updates on the new SUV are limited only to cosmetics, thus in terms of mechanicals and features the car remains the same. Also, it is offered in just the Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) configuration.

The new Fortuner GR Sport RWD has been introduced exclusively with a six-speed automatic transmission. At the heart of the SUV sits a 2.7-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that is capable of churning out 158 bhp and 242 Nm of peak torque. In addition to that, it also benefits from a 2.4-litre, four-cylinder diesel that is capable of pushing out 145 bhp of maximum power and 400 Nm of peak torque.

It is based on the same ladder-frame structure as the regular model. On the other hand, the company offers a greater set of upgrades on the GR and GRMN models that are also offered internationally.

For the record, Toyota also offers a similar update on the globally sold Yaris supermini as well as Rush small crossover, the Agya city car and the Veloz minivan. All these models are featured with a sportier exterior treatment.

Needless to say, the new Fortuner GR Sport trim is highly unlikely to be launched in the Indian market anytime soon as the company already sells a special Fortuner Legender model in the country.

The new Fortuner GR Sport aims at the customers looking for a sportier-looking Fortuner with 4x4 ability.