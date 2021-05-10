Toyota Kirloskar Motor continues to increase prices of its cars. After a hike in price of Innova Crysta and Fortuner SUV, the carmaker has now increased the price of its premium hatchback Glanza and the sub-compact SUV Urban Cruiser.

Toyota's Urban Cruiser SUV, which is based on Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, has seen a maximum hike of ₹12,500 for the Mid Grade variants. The Premium Grade variants have seen a hike of ₹5,000 and the High Grade variants of the Urban Cruiser will be costlier by ₹2,500 from now on.

After these hikes, the price of the Toyota Urban Cruiser SUV will now start at ₹8.62 lakh (ex-showroom). The top end variant will cost ₹11.4 lakh (ex-showroom).

Meanwhile Toyota’s premium hatchback Glanza, which is based on Maruti Suzuki Baleno, has also seen a hike. The G variants, which are available in manual and CVT options, has seen a price increase of ₹15,700. The price of the Hybrid variant of the premium hatchback has been increased the most by ₹33,900. The top-spec V trim received a price hike of ₹20,000.

These hikes will mean that the base variant of the Toyota Glanza will now cost ₹7.34 lakh (ex-showroom) and will go up to ₹9.3 lakh for the top-spec variant.

The hikes on these two vehicles have come within weeks of Toyota increasing prices of its other models on offer for the Indian market. In April, Toyota hiked the prices of the Innova Crysta MPV by ₹26,000 across all variants. The MPV will now cost between ₹16.52 lakh to Rs. 24.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

The price of Toyota Fortuner SUV was also hiked by as much as ₹72,000 last month. The price of the Fortuner SUV now starts at ₹30.34 lakh and goes up to ₹38.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota has currently suspended its production facility in Bidadi near Bengaluru in Karnataka. The carmaker had announced that it is carrying out an annual maintenance program between April 26 and May 14 which, as per the company, is a planned exercise.