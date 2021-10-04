Top 10 cars sold in India in September: Seltos, Nexon beat Creta to top five

The list of top 10 cars sold in India saw some major changes in the usual lineup in September as carmaker witnessed a dip in sales last month. While the usual market leaders Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor continue to dominate, some of the best-selling cars fell from the top of the list. Hyundai, despite being the leader in the SUV segment, did not manage to beat its key rival Kia Seltos this time, while Tata Nexon emerged as the leader in the sub-compact SUV segment last month.

Most notable omissions from the list are Maruti Suzuki Swift and Vitara Brezza, two of the most regular names on the list for the past several months.

Here is a look at the top 10 cars sold in India in September.