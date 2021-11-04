This Toyota pickup is a mini home on wheels and can go off-roading too

Toyota has unveiled Tacozilla, a custom camper based on the Tacoma pickup truck, at SEMA Show 2021. It is like a mini home on the move for outdoor adventure and pays tribute to Toyota campers from the ’70s and ’80s.

Toyota had to transform the original pickup truck and yet maintain the 4x4 capabilities of the original Tacoma.

It took around 100 hours designing just the back door.

Lisa Materazzo, group vice president at Toyota Division Marketing, said, “Tacozilla is an outstanding symbol of Toyota’s go-anywhere brand promise to our many owners who love overlanding and outdoor fun. It’s going to be hard to miss Tacozilla, whether walking the SEMA show or at that campsite or off-road trail!"

The Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport Tacozilla RV has a fully insulated interior with teak sauna-style floors. Step inside the TacoZilla, and you will find a modern living and dining space squeezed neatly to offer maximum comfort to the occupants. The space in the cabin has been maximised after fitting a high-traffic floor and a good-sized skylight for airy feel.

Marty Schwerter, Designer at Toyota Motorsports Garage, said, “Our goal was to build a vehicle that is engineered correctly but also made to look really cool. Being around race cars my whole life, race cars are cool looking. I want campers to be cool looking, too."

Among all the amenities, there is also a bathroom with a shower and a full kitchen with a stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. There is even a dining room that was printed with 3D technology, a bed that was installed in the space that was left above the cabin and a couple of sofas, all in a generous space that has a height of 1.83 meters.

The camper also comes with 51 mm lift kit, a winch, and 17-inch wheels with special off-road tires. It also has a snorkel, a special TRD exhaust, and the engine is a 3.5-litre V6 coupled with a six-speed manual gearbox. The engine can generate maximum power of 278 hp at 6,000 rpm.