In pics: This motorhome from Toyota is all about old school camping days

7 Photos . Updated: 04 Nov 2021, 11:46 AM IST HT Auto Desk
Toyota unveiled Tacozilla, a custom camper based on the Tacoma pickup truck, at SEMA Show 2021, a mini home on the move, The automaker pays tribute to Toyota campers from the ’70s and ’80s through this vehicle.   (Toyota)
1/7Toyota unveiled Tacozilla, a custom camper based on the Tacoma pickup truck, at SEMA Show 2021, a mini home on the move, The automaker pays tribute to Toyota campers from the ’70s and ’80s through this vehicle.   (Toyota)
Though Toyota has transformed the Tacoma pickup truck, it has retained its 4x4 capabilities. (Toyota )
2/7Though Toyota has transformed the Tacoma pickup truck, it has retained its 4x4 capabilities. (Toyota )
The automaker informs it took around 100 hours to just design the back door. (Toyota)
3/7The automaker informs it took around 100 hours to just design the back door. (Toyota)
The Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport Tacozilla RV will feature a fully insulated interior with teak sauna-style floors. (Toyota)
4/7The Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport Tacozilla RV will feature a fully insulated interior with teak sauna-style floors. (Toyota)
Modern-day amenities have been squeezed neatly to offer maximum comfort to occupants. The space in the cabin has been maximized after fitting a high-traffic floor and a good-sized skylight for airy feel.  (Toyota)
5/7Modern-day amenities have been squeezed neatly to offer maximum comfort to occupants. The space in the cabin has been maximized after fitting a high-traffic floor and a good-sized skylight for airy feel.  (Toyota)
The motorhome has a bathroom with a shower and a full kitchen with a stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. There is a dining room that has been printed with 3D technology and the company has also installed a bed in the space above the cabin with a couple of sofas.  (Toyota)
6/7The motorhome has a bathroom with a shower and a full kitchen with a stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. There is a dining room that has been printed with 3D technology and the company has also installed a bed in the space above the cabin with a couple of sofas.  (Toyota)
Under the hood, the vehicle comes with a 3.5-litre V6 engine coupled with a six-speed manual gearbox. The engine can generate maximum power of 278 hp at 6,000 rpm. (Toyota)
7/7Under the hood, the vehicle comes with a 3.5-litre V6 engine coupled with a six-speed manual gearbox. The engine can generate maximum power of 278 hp at 6,000 rpm. (Toyota)
