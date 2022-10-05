HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News This October May Be Bumper Month For Car Sales, Figures Could Be Best In Decade

This October may be bumper month for car sales, figures could be best in decade

The passenger car segment is on nitro boost mode and festivities are more than likely to provide an elevated high.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 05 Oct 2022, 10:11 AM
File photo of a car showroom. Image has been used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo of a car showroom. Image has been used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo of a car showroom. Image has been used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo of a car showroom. Image has been used for representational purpose.

October is all set to be a blockbuster month for car sales with dealers expecting to do brisk business owing to festivities on most of the 31 days. With Covid-19 pandemic on the decline and a largely positive sentiment in the Indian automotive market courtesy a slew of new launches through the year, indications are that this month could well be the best October - in terms of sales - in around a decade.

As per The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), multiple indicators are strongly pointing to the possibility of near record sales this month. Pointing to 24 days of the 31 this month witnessing festivities, FADA states that dealers are extremely optimistic. What is further aiding the positive sentiments are the easing of supply-chain-related issues and production is mostly on the way up, a good sign to deal with the pent-up bookings and demand. “Better availability due to easing semi-conductor supply, new launches and feature rich products kept customers glued to dealerships for getting their favourite vehicles during the auspicious period," said Manish Raj Singhania, FADA President, while specifically pointing to demand for SUVs. He added that the average wait time for a new vehicle in the market is anywhere between three months and 24 months.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Car sales in September continued to be in the green, registering a 44 per cent growth when compared to the pre-Covid September of 2019. And although the overall figures in the industry last month was still slightly lower than the pre-Covid September of 2019, the worst is clearly well behind and the full potential up ahead. FADA, however, continues to urge manufacturers to match supply with demand so that the segment as a whole ‘can further receive a nitro-boost.’

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
First Published Date: 05 Oct 2022, 10:11 AM IST
TAGS: Car sales Auto sales FADA
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tiago EV is being offered with two battery pack options - a 19.2 kWh unit and a more capable 24 kWh unit. Each of these battery packs offer a different per-charge range figure.
In Pics: Tiago EV races in as an affordable battery car for the masses
The model EV charging station
India's first-ever miniature EV charging station for highway unveiled
Geeta Phogat took the delivery of the Mahindra Scorpio-N. (Image: Twitter/Geeta Phogat)
Anand Mahindra welcomes Olympian Geeta Phogat to Scorpio-N family
Ford is yet to reveal when this technology will be available in mass market.
Smartphone tech prowess may help Ford cars detect 'hidden' pedestrians
Screengrab taken from the video posted on Twitter by Delhi Police. 
Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy

Trending this Week

Tiago EV from Tata Motors is backing its feature lists and multiple battery options to strike a chord with potential buyers.
Tata Tiago EV launched: The electric car for the aam aadmi. Check price & range
Jawa 42 sits below the Perak which is also a bobber.
Jawa 42 Bobber launched, is the most affordable bobber in the Indian market
Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is the first luxury electric car to be assembled in India. The German auto giant rolled out the first unit from its Chakan production facility in Maharashtra.
Launched: First ‘Made in India’ luxury electric car with 857 km range
The model EV charging station
India's first-ever miniature EV charging station for highway unveiled
The wrecked remains of the Mercedes GLC at the accident site where Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Motors, died.
Cyrus Mistry death: International Road Federation finds faults at accident site

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV breaches 600-km range milestone in latest tests
Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV breaches 600-km range milestone in latest tests
Lamborghini now makes honey but it is not for sale. Who gets the sweet nectar?
Lamborghini now makes honey but it is not for sale. Who gets the sweet nectar?
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India reports 7.6% rise in total sales in September
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India reports 7.6% rise in total sales in September
Scout EV and pickup won't use Volkswagen's MEB platform: Report
Scout EV and pickup won't use Volkswagen's MEB platform: Report
This October may be bumper month for car sales, figures could be best in decade
This October may be bumper month for car sales, figures could be best in decade

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city