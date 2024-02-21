This Lamborghini Countach can be yours at 16.58 lakh. But there's a catch

If you are fascinated by the original Lamborghini Countach, which is one of the iconic cars in the world of supercars, this 1:8 scale model replica could be yours. Scale model manufacturer Amalgam has captured the original 1974 LP400 Countach in extreme detail. However, for this, you have to shell out about ₹16.58 lakh, which can buy you several popular cars and SUVs in the Indian market.

Despite being a scale model, the die-cast iteration of the Lamborghini Countach comes with many functional parts that make it look like a miniature version of the genuine supercar. The scale model has scissor doors that open vertically to reveal details like window cranks and door pockets, recreated in the 1:8 scale. It also gets an accurate steering wheel, gauge cluster, manual gear shifter, stereo, speakers and even an ashtray in the centre console. Making the scale model more amazing are the parts like a retractable front trunk and tailgate. Even the headlights can be taken up or down, just like the original Countach. The manufacturer left no stone unturned in making the scale model look like a real thing, right down to the 4.0-litre V12 engine. Even the brake components and spare tyres look real in the scale model.

Also Read : 2021 Lamborghini Countach: What makes it special

Amalgam said that it will build 199 units of these 1:8 scale replicas of Lamborghini Countach. It also claimed that this scale model project took approximately 400 hours of the development process to finish. The scale model is available in Giallo (Yellow) and Rosso (Red) colour options.

The manufacturer further stated that it will be available on a made-to-order basis, which means the buyers can customise the scale model with their preferred colours and other details. However, such customisations would come at an additional cost, but the company didn't specify the quantum of that. Interestingly, the manufacturer also stated that it will soon launch a 1:8 scale Lamborghini Revuelto for those buyers who seek more contemporary models for their collection.

First Published Date: