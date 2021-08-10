This Hyundai SUV is rated as the safest on US roads

IIHS rated Tucson highly in its tests for the SUV's structural crashworthiness, LED headlights and standard SmartSense crash prevention features. Joe Young, public affairs, IIHS, said, "The Tucson is available with two different front crash prevention systems, one standard and one optional. Both systems earned superior ratings in the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations."

Hyundai offers the new generation Tucson with a host of safety features like Smart Cruise Control, Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance System, Pedestrian Detection and much more.

With the latest safety ratings, Hyundai Tucson has joined two other SUVs fro the Korean carmaker, the Palisade and Nexo, which had also earned the top safety rating fro the agency in US. Hyundai, along with its luxury vehicles unit Genesis, the carmaker has as many as 14 cars that are rated among some of the safest on US roads.

Brian Latouf, chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor North America, said, "Hyundai’s commitment to ‘safety first’ is our highest priority. We are extremely proud of the 2022 Tucson’s recent Top Safety Pick Plus rating and continuing Hyundai’s industry leadership in IIHS awards. Our commitment to safety is paramount."

The 2022 Tucson gets a massive style upgrade on the outside including a new-look grille, sleek roofline, athletic fenders, prominent splash of character lines on the side and blade-like light strip connecting the brake lights on either side.

The interior of the new generation Tucson is also much more premium than its previous models. It now comes with a 10.25-inch main infotainment unit that dominates the broad ridge of the vertically oriented, fully integrated center fascia, and a digital instrument cluster of the same size.

2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV was launched earlier this year in US. It currently costs from $26,135 (roughly converted to ₹19.45 lakh). Hyundai is likely to bring in the new generation Tucson SUV to India soon.



