This hybrid hypercar is influenced by both F1 racer and fighter jet

Delage D12 comes with a bold and wild design and a wilder seating configuration as well.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Sep 2022, 10:43 AM
Delage D12 hybrid hypercar is a unique-looking motorsport machine that comes with a visual appearance blending the design of a Formula One racecar and a fighter jet aeroplane. The car comes in two additional canopy options - Speedster and F1, both of which result in open-top motoring, costing $190,000. The company claims that customers can buy both models for a discounted price of $260,000.

(Also Read: This solar EV will be the world's most aerodynamic production car)

The speedster variant attaches a small windshield to the front of the car, replacing the closed canopy similar to the fighter jet planes. The F1 conversion adds a small wind deflector. Delage claims that two new canopy options provide the same versatility on the D12 hybrid hypercar.

Overall, the D12 comes with a bold and wild design and a wilder seating configuration as well. It places the driver and passenger in tandem, giving the hypercar a fighter jet-like appearance. The nose section of the car and the driver's cockpit appear to have taken influence from the Formula One race car. There are significant visual differences as well. These include covered wheels, unlike the open wheels of the Formula One racers.

While the design of the car is wild enough to grab attention, its powertrain details too, are mesmerizing. The hybrid car gets power from a hybridized naturally aspirated V12 engine that churns out 1,100 hp of peak power in the GT variant. The Club variant produces 1,010 hp of maximum power output. At 1,310 kg, the Club variant is 90 kg lighter than the GT variant. The V12 engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The car claims to be capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 2.4 seconds. Delage is confident that it can set a Nurburgring lap record as well. The company has been testing and developing the D12 on France's Magny-Cours Formula One track. Delage hasn’t indicated when the car could enter production or when deliveries could begin.

First Published Date: 18 Sep 2022, 10:42 AM IST
TAGS: hypercar motorsport
