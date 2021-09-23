This German city might increase parking fees 12 times for heavy vehicle owners

30 Euro or approximately ₹2,590 - that is what the car owners now pay in the German city Tübingen every year. Now the city is mulling the plan to levy a hefty 120 Euro (approximately ₹10,356) annual parking fee to the residents of this city. Not only that, the owners of cars that weigh more than 1,800 kg would have to pay 180 Euro (approximately ₹15,534).

Wait, the tax hike doesn't end here. Mayor of the city Boris Palmer reportedly proposed an even higher fee for the heavy vehicles, reports Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. He proposed 360 Euro (approximately ₹31,069) parking fee for heavy vehicles. This would eventually result in the luxury large car owners paying a substantially higher amount of parking fees every year.

However, the city council is not very keen to increase the annual parking fee 12 times compared to the current tax. The mayor of the city has justified his proposal by saying that the maintenance costs for roads are pretty high. He also reportedly said that the vehicles come priced heavily subsidized. Hence, the parking space should be priced heavily.

The city council is reportedly to take a decision about this at the end of this month. Some other German cities too are likely to take similar decisions. However, the report claims that not all the residents of the city will be taxed at this price. People on social security would be asked to pay half. Additionally, workers who depend on their vehicles to do their jobs as well as for people with disabilities, would be exempted from this system, claims the report.

Levying a high rate of tax as a parking fee for the vehicle owners who keep their vehicles parked on the roads is not very uncommon in European cities.