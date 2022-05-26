This futuristic, autonomous pod vehicle is a living room on wheels

When looked at closely, the concept Asahi Kasei AKXY2 can be seen featuring a split body with a streamlined lower section and an upper glass canopy.

To mark its its centennial, Japan’s Asahi Kasei has unveiled the AKXY2 concept pod vehicle. The vehicle has been designed to reimagine values of sustainability, satisfaction and society and how these will influence the needs of future mobility on the road to automation and electrification. The new concept and futuristic pod shares some visual similarities with the Wienermobile.

When looked at closely, the concept AKXY2 can be seen featuring a split body with a streamlined lower section and an upper glass canopy. The latter can be lifted up vertically, while a door folds down to provide access to the cabin. The exterior of the vehicle features slender lighting units and aerodynamic wheel covers with transparent inserts. The model rides on S-SBR tyres, which are made from a bio-based butadiene and have a low rolling resistance.

The cabin also has a futuristic design language, featuring an ottoman as well as two individual seats with Cubit cushioning. It features a 3D mesh material made of PET and partially bio-based PTT. Other interior surroundings have Dinamica microfiber upholstery; there's a small wooden table, and a minimalist information display.

The model lacks a steering wheel and pedals, and one can safely assume that the concept is envisioned to be fully autonomous. The technology features on the vehicle extend beyond the driving system. The concept vehicle has been equipped with the company's Healthy Car Portfolio of products. Among the features, there are antimicrobial fabrics and a CO2 sensor that works to ensure “optimal air quality."

The AKXY2 concept showcases the Japanese automaker's expertise as a trusted partner to OEMs and Tier-1s for both interior and exterior components and technology, said Asahi Kasei, America's Director of North American Mobility, Mike Franchy. He added that the company has come a long way in the past 100 years and he's “looking forward to seeing these contributions continue to shape the automotive industry."

