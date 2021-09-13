Home > Auto > Cars > This could be the name of Mahindra's next electric car. Know more here
Roy Doring's last electric car converted from a petrol model. (Image: Twitter/Anand Mahindra)
Roy Doring's last electric car converted from a petrol model. (Image: Twitter/Anand Mahindra)

This could be the name of Mahindra's next electric car. Know more here

2 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2021, 04:20 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Mahindra has been working on a couple of electric cars with one of them being the Mahindra eKUV100.

  • Roy Doring converted 51 ICE vehicles into electric cars.

Mahindra is among the first movers when it comes to introducing electric cars in India. Despite lagging behind in the race with rivals, the homegrown automaker is still keen to introduce electric cars. Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra especially takes a keen interest in EVs.

Similar Cars

Ford Ecosport (HT Auto photo)

Ford Ecosport

1496 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Ford Endeavour (HT Auto photo)

Ford Endeavour

1996 cc|Diesel|Automatic
₹ 29.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)

Ford Figo

1194 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Also Read: 'Sweating & slaving': Anand Mahindra responds to Elon Musk on car production

On Monday Anand Mahindra shared a video on his Twitter account featuring Roy Doring's Ford Prefect electric car from 1968. He also wrote "Never be afraid of being ahead of your time... #MondayMotivation. (And I think a new electric car called a 'Doring' would be a great tribute and a great idea)."

This tweet instantly became viral among the automotive community. There is speculation now that Mahindra is working on a new electric car that would come with 'Doring' nomenclature.

The video shows a 1959 100E Ford Prefect that was converted to run as an electric model by Roy Doring. It is said to be the first electric-powered sedan in Australia after World War II. Also, this was the last of 51 vehicles converted as electric cars by Doring. The EV was first exhibited at the 2018 Australia Day CARnivale in Sydney.

The particular Ford car was originally powered by a four-cylinder petrol motor. Doring converted the car into an EV by fitting with 13 Exide batteries and a 3 kW electric motor. It used to be charged by a domestic 240V socket. Full charging used to take 3-8 hours. The car was capable of running 70 km rance on a single charge at a top speed of 60 kmph.

Nowadays, electric cars are common on the roads. Several automakers are working on electric cars. However, back in 1968, running a car on electric power instead of ICE was a revolutionary idea. However, Roy Doring was keen on e-cars.

  • First Published Date : 13 Sep 2021, 04:19 PM IST
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue