This 1967 Ferrari 412P could fetch $40 million at auction. What makes it special

Ferrari has a rich legacy of car racing and one of the most iconic models from the Italian brand is the 412P, which left an indelible mark on the global motorsports arena in the 1960s. Introduced in 1967, the Ferrari 412P was designed specifically for endurance racing. Now, one of the Ferrari 412P models that raced in the Belgian Spa 1,000 kilometres, helping the company secure its title in the 1967 World Championship of Makes, is ready to go under the hammer at Quail auction. This sportscar is expected to fetch a whopping $40 million in the auction, which translates to more than ₹328 crore.

The Ferrari 412P was originally designed by Pininfarina, another iconic Italian company known for its unique designs in the automotive industry and is currently owned by Mahindra. The sportscar was equipped with a powerful V12 engine under the hood, capable of producing impressive horsepower and exhilarating performance on the track.

Ferrari introduced the 412P Berlinetta in 1967, which competed in the FIA World Championship. It was one of the two privateer 412P models that campaigned at the competition in 1967. Since then, the car changed hands, passing through the collections of many car collectors. Later the car underwent a painstaking restoration process that took nine years. The original bodywork of the 412P was refurbished during the restoration. Race livery of the original racecar too was restored.

The Ferrari 412P was essentially the customer version of the 330 P3 race car that was prominently featured in the 2019 movie “Ford v. Ferrari", which grabbed the attention of the world of automotive enthusiasts, depicting how Carroll Shelby, an automotive designer, and Ken Miles, a race car driver, joined hands to build a trailblazing vehicle and competed against the Ferrari race cars.

