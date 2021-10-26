These are the features you don’t need in your car

These are the features you don’t need in your car1 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2021, 05:52 PM IST
There are many features that are offered by the automakers but not really needed.
Cars nowadays come with a wide range of features. Some of these features are really useful in terms of safety, convenience and performance. However, there are many features that might seem attractive and innovative for sure but don’t come as much useful.
(Also Read: Top car features that buyers want most)
Having these features enabled in your car can bomb your pocket and also, put stress on your car’s system by adding complexity to the system.
Here are some features that you really don’t need in your car.
Autonomous driving
One of the most disruptive technologies the global auto industry is witnessing in the last few years is self-driving technology. While various automakers are using a host of driver assisting semi-autonomous technology on their cars, several car brands are working on fully autonomous driving technology that would make drivers’ jobs obsolete. But, do you really need that? A car is meant for driving and the benefits the OEMs mention about self-driving vehicles are not really essential at all.
Heads-up display
Many modern cars come with a feature called heads-up display. This feature put an augmented reality-based display on the windshield. The feature certainly looks cool, but you can easily drive your car without using it. It can also act as a distraction. Adding a heads-up display also adds to the cost of the vehicle.
In-infotainment purchase
Cars are becoming more than just a medium of commuting. Modern cars are often touted as a service provider. The cars with infotainment systems offering purchase capability to the owners are something that enhances this idea. However, this feature is not an essential one.
Biometric features
A biometric data enabled door lock seems a very cool feature for a car. But, this means unnecessarily making the car system more complex. Also, this increases the risk of data theft as well.