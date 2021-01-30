Tesla Roadster production delayed for another year, says Elon Musk

Tesla Roadster will take some more time to hit the roads. The EV maker had earlier announced that the Tesla Roadster would start being developed in 2020. Now, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that the production has now been delayed to next year.

Replying to a user's query on the future of the next Tesla car, Elon Musk wrote on Twitter that there is still a lot more work to be done to send the Roadster to production lines.

"Finishing engineering this year, production starts next year. Aiming to have release candidate design drivable late summer. Tri-motor drive system and advanced battery work were important precursors," Musk said in a tweet.

Finishing engineering this year, production starts next year. Aiming to have release candidate design drivable late summer. Tri-motor drive system & advanced battery work were important precursors. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2021

Tesla had announced the second-generation Roadster for $200,000 in late 2017. The EV maker claims that the Roadster would be able to hit almost a thousand kilometres without recharge and have a top speed of more than 400 kms per hour.

In May last year too, Tesla CEO Elon Musk had said in a podcast interview that the company's planned Roadster sports car would take a backseat to the development of other vehicle models. Back then he had said, "Roadster is kind of like dessert. We gotta get the meat and potatoes and greens and stuff."

Elon Musk said that the triple-motor drive system of the Roadster, which includes one electric motor in the front and two at the rear, will make the car faster than any street-legal production car..



