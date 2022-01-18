HT Auto
Tesla Model 3 range drops due to AMD Ryzen chip: Report

Tesla Model 3 range has been impacted adversely between 11 km and 20 km due to the new AMD chip.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Jan 2022, 02:01 PM
Tesla Model 3 has been impacted adversely with lower range due to the AMD chip used in the electric car.
Certain Tesla Model 3 electric cars have reported a minor drop in their ranges. The reason behind this is claimed to be the new AMG Ryzen (MCU3) processor that powers the infotainment and navigation system of the affected Tesla electric cars. This same chip also works in Tesla Model Y, Model S and Model X.

(Also Read: ‘Don’t be a Tesla… dummy': Ad in newspaper criticizes Autopilot software)

A report by Telescope claims that the range of these affected cars drop due to high power consumption by the AMD Ryzen chips used in these EVs. The AMD Ryzen microchips have been used in the Tesla cars replacing the Intel Atom chips. The AMD chips are claimed to use more power to increase computing power, which results in higher energy consumption from the battery pack and slightly decreased range for the vehicles.

The report claims that the range drop in the affected Tesla cars might be small but significant enough to update the range ratings of the cars and even notify the consumers. In such cases, the automakers require to notify the consumers of their consent on the reduced range, at least in some markets around the world, where consumers laws are stricter.

The report claims that recently one of the Tesla Model 3 buyers in Australia was asked to accept around 22 km less range than the actual one. This means the particular Tesla Model 3 electric compact sedan was offering around 3.5 per cent less range than the advertised one.

In European markets, Tesla recently adjusted the WLTP range rating for its Model 3 and Model Y cars. While the Tesla Model 3 in the European market received a lower range after adjustment, the Model Y range was higher. This could be because of the bigger battery pack in Tesla Model Y.

Data shows the Tesla Model 3 range has been impacted adversely between 11 km and 20 km due to the new AMD chip. On the other hand, Tesla Model Y's range has been adjusted upwardly by up to 34 km or 7.1 per cent.

First Published Date: 18 Jan 2022, 02:01 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla tesla Model 3 Tesla Model Y Tesla Model X Tesla Model S electric cars electric vehicles electric mobility EV
