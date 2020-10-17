Tesla Model 3 2021 refresh launched with better range, more features

Tesla Model 3 is one of the most successful electric vehicles ever made and the fact that it is the most affordable offering from the company has seen it climb sales charts in almost every market it is offered in. With competition growing - rivals are rolling out affordable products with vastly improved drive and tech capabilities, Model 3 has now been facing some heat and may get to hit back hard courtesy its 2021 refresh that now claims to offer better range and even more features.

The truest test of an EV is how far it can go without the need to be plugged in to a power source. The Model 3 has always been capable of traveling the distance but its 2021 refresh reportedly adds another 30 miles (around 48 kms) to its range. So while Model 3 Standard Range Plus can now travel 263 miles (423 kms), the Performance variant can move across 315 miles (507 kms). Electrek, quoting a source, reports that this is made possible due to a new 'efficiency package' that helps the EV further bolster its already impressive range.

And while these range figures are yet to be officially certified.

Highlighting the updates to the plethora of features offered by Model 3 are powered trunk and doubled-paned windows. A metallic steering wheel may also come in - complete with heating functionality - while a new center console can also be expected.

A new 20-inch wheel makes its way in to join ranks with the 18 and 19-inch options already available.

It is reported that while the Tesla plant in California has already begun rolling out the 2021 refresh of Model 3, the first several batches are meant for international markets.