Tesla in launch mode as Elon Musk plans two electric cars after Cybertruck

Tesla Cybertruck is the biggest launch from the company that is around the next bend and it may well also be the biggest launch in the automotive industry. Considering the mammoth buzz generated when the vehicle was first showcased to the world in November of 2019, Tesla clearly has high hopes from it but the company is hardly willing to pause and bask in its possible glory. Electrek has reported that CEO Elon Musk has confirmed two new electric cars that would make its way to roads after Cybertruck which have the potential to further help the Tesla maintain its complete dominance in the electric vehicle (EV) space.

Tesla currently offers cars ranging from the popular Model 3 to the Tesla Model S Long Range Plus which recently received the official range certification of 400 miles (643 kilometers) per single round of charging. The ramp up in production of Model Y SUV has further helped the company which now is gradually building up to the production, launch and deliveries of the Cybertruck.

And while the Cybertruck has, on paper, a whole lot of potential to charge up the pick-up truck segment, smaller mass-market cars could also be in the works in the times to come. "I don’t think we can comment on our detailed road map beyond what’s announced because we want to reserve that for product launches. But it would be reasonable to assume that we would make a compact vehicle of some kind and probably a higher capacity vehicle of some kind," Musk reportedly said. "These are likely things at some point."

While Musk was sketchy about the details, it is mostly agreed that a compact Tesla EV could catapult the company further - much like the comparatively affordable Model 3 had. It is also possible that Tesla is looking at the success of Renault Zoe EV in recent times and may bring in something to rival it. Zoe has been flying off the shelves in many markets, especially in France and Germany where massive incentives were recently announced for those going electric.

China is most likely to also remain as a key focus area because it is not just a big market for Tesla but for most other global players as well.

Expanding product portfolio is likely to benefit Tesla further but many experts do point out that the EV maker must also aim to reduce rectification needs to stamp its authority.