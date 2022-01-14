HT Auto
Home Auto Cars Tesla cars' heating system under probe in this country

Tesla cars' heating system under probe in this country

A number of Tesla car owners have complained in Canada that the heat pumps of their electric vehicles are failing during extremely cold temperatures.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Jan 2022, 09:25 AM
Tesla Model Y is the carmaker's second best-seller around the world with more than 11 units selling every hour.
Tesla Model Y is the carmaker's second best-seller around the world with more than 11 units selling every hour.

Canada has opened a probe into Tesla cars' heating system following consumer complaints, reports Reuters. The country's auto safety regulator on Thursday has opened an investigation into the heating system of the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y. The move comes after 16 consumer complaints have been registered about the performance of the heating system of these electric cars during cold weather.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: Tesla's self-driving software is under scanner in this state)

The automotive safety agency of the country, Transport Canada said that it is concerned that a malfunctioning heating and air conditioning system may result in windshield defogging or defrosting and therefore impact the driver visibility. Something like that on a busy highway can result in a catastrophe for the occupants.

"A company is required to notify Transport Canada and all current owners when they become aware of a defect that could affect the safety of a person. ... These notices are commonly referred to as ‘safety recalls,’" the agency said in an official statement. The regulator also said that it has already informed Tesla about the investigation.

Interestingly, back in 2020, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the Model Y heat pump carries some of the best engineerings he has seen.

However, in recent times, a number of Tesla car owners have complained in Canada that the heat pumps of their electric vehicles are failing during extremely cold temperatures. They have complained that the heating problems happened even after Tesla replaced the faulty sensors in heat pumps in some of the 2020-2021 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in early 2021.

While the Canadian authorities are investigating the issue, the US automotive safety regulator National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is yet to announce any such move.

The latest investigation might result in a recall for the affected Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, which are the two bestselling cars of the EV manufacturer.

First Published Date: 14 Jan 2022, 09:25 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model Y Tesla electric cars electric vehicles EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

BMW will not manufacture EV batteries, wants to invest in partnerships
BMW will not manufacture EV batteries, wants to invest in partnerships
Lexus NX PHEV Offroad concept to debut at Tokyo Auto Salon
Lexus NX PHEV Offroad concept to debut at Tokyo Auto Salon
Yezdi Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Price and specifications comparison
Yezdi Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Price and specifications comparison
Toyota Hilux pickup truck confirmed for India launch on January 20. Watch teaser
Toyota Hilux pickup truck confirmed for India launch on January 20. Watch teaser
Tesla cars' heating system under probe in this country
Tesla cars' heating system under probe in this country

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city