Tata updates Altroz XT variant with automatic climate control

Tata Altroz, the premium hatchback from the homegrown automaker was first revealed in late-2019 and was launched a few months down the line. To make its mid-range XT variant tad more exciting, the company has introduced a minor equipment update in the form of automatic climate control. The update has been introduced likely based on the customer feedback.

For the record, previously the Tata Altroz XT only featured a manual AC, while the automatic climate control was only reserved for the higher XZ and XZ(O) trims.

(Also Read: In bid to boost tepid sales, Tata Motors announces '6-month EMI holiday' scheme)

Apart from the newly added automatic climate control, the Altroz XT trim comes kitted with features such as a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment screen which is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a semi-digital instrument console with a 7.0-inch colour screen, keyless entry, cruise control, LED daytime running lights, rear-view camera, electrically adjustable and folding wing mirrors and 16-inch alloy wheels.

The Tata Altroz sources its locomotive power from a 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine. While the former churns out 86 PS of maximum power, the latter delivers 90 PS. The transmission option includes a 5-speed manual gearbox.

(Also Read: Tata Motors launches next-gen digital fleet management solution)

The pricing of the XT trim (petrol) stands at ₹6.84 lakh* and the XT (diesel) stands at ₹8.44 lakh*. The Tata Altroz takes on the likes of other premium hatchbacks in the segment such as the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza and Hyundai i20.

Tata Motors recently reported 81.78% dip in its total sales at 25,047 units in the first quarter ended June 30, 2020. It had sold 1,37,545 units in the April-June quarter of 2019-20. (More details here)

*ex-showroom, India