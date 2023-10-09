Tata Safari facelift debuts with fresh looks and features: Variants explained

Tata Safari has been one of the most well-known models from the homegrown automaker since its inception in 1998. Over the last decades, the formidable SUV has changed its design drastically to become more modern and appealing to the young generation of consumers. Now, with the next-generation styling philosophy being adopted by Tata Motors, the Safari too has donned a completely new design blended with a wide range of modern features driven by advanced technologies. The latest update to the SUV comes in the form of the facelift that has been just unveiled ahead of launch.

Tata Motors has already opened bookings for the new Safari facelift ahead of its nearing launch in a few weeks. The Safari facelift is available for booking at a token amount of ₹25,000 through the authorised Tata dealerships. The new Safari has debuted alongside an updated Harrier facelift. Both the SUVs come adopting completely new exterior and interior designs, which are more in line with the new Tata Nexon that broke cover a few weeks ago.

The new Tata Safari facelift comes available in seven fresh exterior colour options: Cosmic Gold, Galactic Sapphire, Lunar Slate, Oberon Black, Stardust Ash, Stellar Frost and Supernova Copper. Besides the updated design at the exterior and inside the cabin, the Tata Safari facelift also comes with new variant nomenclatures, which are again in the same line as the new Tata Nexon. The updated Safari come available in both six and seven-seater options, while there are 10 different variants on offer, which are - Smart (O), Pure (O), Adventure, Adventure+, Adventure+ Dark, Accomplished, Accomplished Dark, Accomplished+ Dark, Adventure+ A, and Accomplished+.

Here is a quick look at which variants are offering what features.

Tata Safari Smart (O)

The Smart (O) variant gets LED projector headlamps, connected LED daytime running lights, and connected LED taillights. It runs on 17-inch alloy wheels with disc brakes on all four wheels. Inside the cabin, it gets a tilt and telescopic steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, automatic climate control, all power windows, electrically adjustable ORVMs, height adjustable front-row seatbelts, 60:40 split second-row seats, 50:50 split third-row seats, second and third-row AC vents, Type A and Type C USB chargers in all rows. On the safety front, it comes with six airbags, three-point seatbelts with alert for all, ABS with EBD, TPMS, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX for child seats, electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold control, traction control, rollover mitigation, corner stability control, disc brake wiping, after impact braking and panic brake alert.

Tata Safari Pure (O)

Tata Safari's Pure (O) variant gets all the features available in Smart (O). Additionally, it gets a rearview camera, shark-fin antenna, rear wiper with washer etc. Inside the cabin, this variant gets steering-mounted controls, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, and remote central locking. There is a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system paired with a six-speaker Harman audio system. Also, there is a 10.25-inch all-digital instrument cluster. The touchscreen infotainment system gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, over 250 voice commands, and OTA updates.

Tata Safari Adventure

Tata Safari Adventure gets all the features available in the lower trims. Additionally, it comes with front LED fog lamps and follow-me headlamps. It runs on 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, it sports a Caravan Tan interior theme. Features inside the cabin include a push start/stop button, soft-touch dashboard, ambient lighting, height adjustable driver seat with lumbar support, one-touch up/down driver window, front armrest with cooled storage, rear armrest with cup holders, rear window sunshade, rear defogger. It also features terrain response modes, multiple drive modes and cruise control.

Tata Safari Adventure+

Tata Safari Adventure+ gets all the features available in lower trims. Additionally, it boasts automatic headlamps, a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof with mood lights, a 360-degree surround camera, a wireless charger, air purifier. Among the safety features, it gets front parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers, electronic parking brake with auto hold. The automatic variant gets paddle shifters and a smart e-shifter.

Tata Safari Accomplished

The Tata Safari Accomplished variant gets all the features available in its lower trims. Additionally, it comes with welcome and goodbye animation on the front and rear LED daytime running lights, sequential turn indicators, cornering fog lamps, rear fog lamps, and 19-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels. Inside its cabin, the SUV gets an Oyster White and Titan Brown colour theme. On the feature front, it gets a 12.3-inch Harman-sourced touchscreen infotainment system paired with a JBL-sourced nine-speaker audio system. It gets six-way adjustable driver and co-driver ventilated seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, gesture-controlled powered tailgate. On the safety front, it gets seven airbags, advanced ESP with driver doze-off alert, and hill descent control.

Tata Safari Adventure+ A

The Tata Safari Adventure+ A comes with all the features available in its lower trims. Additionally, it gets adaptive cruise control with a stop-and-go function. However, the most notable feature of this variant is the ADAS.

Tata Safari Accomplished+

Tata Safari Accomplished+ comes with all features available in the lower trims. Besides that, it also comes with connected vehicle technology with iRA 2.0, JBL-sourced 10-speakers with Harman AudioworX advanced music system, Alexa built-in commands, emergency call and breakdown call assist. In this variant, the second-row seats too come with a ventilated function. The ADAS onboard this variant gets 11 key features.

