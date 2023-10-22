HT Auto
Tata Nexon vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Safety and features comparison

Tata Motors launched the Tata Nexon facelift in India a few weeks ago. The facelifted iteration of the Nexon SUV comes with a wide range of updates on the design front, while on the feature front too, it gets an array of fresh features powered by advanced technologies. With the facelift, Tata Nexon has certainly enhanced its appeal further, as well as the automaker ramped up the compact SUV's competition against rivals like Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Oct 2023, 16:36 PM
Tata Nexon facelift has been launched with significant design updates and an array of fresh features adding more appeal to the compact SUV, and re-energising its competition against Maruti Suzuki Brezza.
Tata Nexon facelift has been launched with significant design updates and an array of fresh features adding more appeal to the compact SUV, and re-energising its competition against Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

Both the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and the Tata Nexon sit in a segment which is one of the most competitive categories in the Indian passenger vehicle market. With the rising demand for SUVs and crossovers over the last few years, several automakers have been aiming to grab a sizeable chunk of the Indian SUV segment with their products. However, both Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki have been able to grab a lot of attention from buyers thanks to their products like Nexon and Brezza respectively.

Here is a comparison between the Tata Nexon facelift and Maruti Suzuki Brezza, based on feature and safety

Specifications Comparison Tata Nexon Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Engine 1199.0 to 1497.0 cc 1462.0 cc
Transmission Manual & Automatic Manual & Automatic
Mileage N/A N/A
Fuel Type Petrol,Diesel Petrol,CNG
Check detailed comparison

Tata Nexon facelift vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Feature

Both the Tata Nexon facelift and Maruti Suzuki Brezza come equipped with an array of features. The Brezza gets a blend of classic design elements with modern touches. It gets an analogue instrument cluster paired with modern features such as a HUD and a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system positioned at the centre top of the centre console.

Tata Motors, on the other hand, gets a fully digital instrument cluster, and a large 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The Nexon facelift carries several design elements from the Tata Curvv concept. However, it appears more inclined towards digitalisation compared to the Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

Watch: Tata Nexon facelift first drive review: Can it set the benchmark higher?

Both the compact SUVs come with features like climate control with rear AC vents, electric sunroof and wireless smartphone mirroring technology for the touchscreen infotainment system. Nexon comes with some additional comfort-focused features including the ventilated and height-adjustable front seats, and an illuminated logo-equipped multifunction steering wheel. The Brezza comes with LED fog lamps and HUD adding more value compared to the Nexon facelift.

Watch: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: First Drive Review

Tata Nexon facelift vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Safety

Both the Tata Nexon facelift and Maruti Suzuki Brezza come equipped with a wide range of safety features including six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, ISOFIX child seat mounting points etc. The Nexon pre-facelift version received a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. While the facelifted version is yet to undergo such a crash test, expect it to come with a more advanced safety quotient, as Tata Motors has hinted.

On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza has not been subjected to either a Global NCAP or Bharat NCAP crash test so far. However, the pre-facelift model had scored a four-star rating on the Global NCAP crash test.

First Published Date: 22 Oct 2023, 16:36 PM IST

