HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Tata Nexon Ev Max To Launch Tomorrow: Features, Range And Price Expectations

Tata Nexon EV Max to launch tomorrow: Features, range and price expectations

Tata Motors claims that the new Nexon EV Max will come with an improved range of 300 kms on a single charge in real world conditions, which is a slight improvement over the standard Nexon EV models.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 May 2022, 09:32 AM
Tata Motors claims that the new Nexon EV Max will come with an improved range of 300 kms on a single charge.
Tata Motors claims that the new Nexon EV Max will come with an improved range of 300 kms on a single charge.
Tata Motors claims that the new Nexon EV Max will come with an improved range of 300 kms on a single charge.
Tata Motors claims that the new Nexon EV Max will come with an improved range of 300 kms on a single charge.

Tata Motors is all set to launch the 2022 Nexon EV Max SUV, which will be positioned above the standard Nexon EV, on Wednesday in India. Tata Motors will offer a bigger battery pack inside the Nexon EV Max, which promises to improve its range compared to the standard models. With the new Nexon electric SUV, Tata Motors hopes to strengthen its hold in the EV four-wheeler segment in coming days.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹7Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
₹ 12 to 15 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

According to Tata Motors, the new Nexon EV Max will offer a real-world range of around 300 kms on a single charge. Tata has claimed the Nexon EV Max can be driven from Mumbai to Pune and back without worrying about a recharge, The distance between the two cities is 304 kms by road. Tata has also said that the Nexon EV Max can cover similar road trips between Bangalore and Mysore, Delhi and Kurukshetra, Chennai and Pondicherry among others.

Tata Nexon EV Max will come with a larger 40kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The electric SUV is also likely to get a more powerful 6.6kW AC charger to reduce its charging time. The existing standard Nexon EV models come equipped with a 30 kWh battery pack. It has a claimed range of 312 kms on a single charge, though, in real-world conditions, the actual range is around 250 kms on a single charge.

According to teasers released by Tata Motors recently, the long-range Nexon EV will sport largely the same looks like the existing car. However, it may use revised 5-spoke alloy wheels and rear disc brakes. The electric SUV will get a new Park Mode. In addition to that, instead of a rotary gear selector, there is a new screen displaying P-R-N-D. Close to the screen, the toggle for the electronic parking brake (EPB) and auto hold (first for a sub-4 metre SUV) has been placed. The SUV will also get a hill descent control button placed below the climate control knobs.

The new Nexon EV Max is also likely to get adjustable regenerative braking and the teaser also hints at two buttons with battery icons next to the EPB, and this might be an indication of the same.

The price of the Nexon EV currently available in the market starts from 14.80 lakh and goes up to almost 18 lakh. Expect the long-range Tata Nexon EV Max to cost around 3-4 lakh more, which could go up to 20 lakh. It will take on rivals like MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona among its rivals.

First Published Date: 10 May 2022, 09:32 AM IST
TAGS: Nexon Nexon EV Nexon EV Max 2022 Nexon EV Nexon EV 2022 Tata Nexon EV Max 2022 Tata Nexon EV Max Tata Nexon EV Max 2022 Tata Motors Electric car Electric vehicle EVs Nexon EV Max features Nexon EV Max range Nexon EV Max battery Nexon EV Max launch Nexon EV Max launch in India Nexon EV Max price Nexon EV Max price in India
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Follow traffic rules & #BeARoadHero
"It only takes a little effort to follow traffic rules and make our roads safe"
Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara, also known as Escudo SUV, launched with full-hybrid tech
Expect the launch of the Maruti Suzuki-Toyota SUV to take place later this year around the festive season.
Maruti Suzuki-Toyota's upcoming Creta rival SUV spied in clearest images yet
The new Horwin SK3 gets a 72V36Ah battery pack which juices up its 3.1kW motor with 6.3kW power output.
2022 Horwin SK3 e-scooter launched with 300km, TFT display, cruise control
Tata Avinya concept EV is a major show of intent from Tata Motors.
Tata Avinya EV concept, in-depth look: Tata Motors charging the future

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

2023 Range Rover Sport, most dynamic in JLR SUV family, to debut today
2023 Range Rover Sport, most dynamic in JLR SUV family, to debut today
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launch today: Live and latest updates
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launch today: Live and latest updates
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 to launch today: Features, specs, price expectations
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 to launch today: Features, specs, price expectations
Tesla temporarily halts manufacturing at Shanghai plant. Here's why
Tesla temporarily halts manufacturing at Shanghai plant. Here's why
Delhi govt fines 15 private buses during lane discipline enforcement drive
Delhi govt fines 15 private buses during lane discipline enforcement drive

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city