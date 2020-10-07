Tata Motors launches more affordable Harrier Dark Edition XT

Tata Motors has recently introduced the Harrier Dark Edition XT variant at ₹16.50 lakh. The Harrier Dark Edition was originally launched in 2019 in top-spec XZ and XZ+ grades, but thanks to the latest mid-spec variant addition, Dark Edition has been made more accessible. It is also available in Dark Edition XT+ grade which costs ₹17.30 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Previously, the entry point for the Harrier Dark Edition trim stood at ₹17.85 lakh for the Dark Edition XZ, now the Dark Edition range starts at ₹1.35 lakh lower than before.

As seen on the range, special inclusion on the Dark Edition theme include the Atlas Black exterior paint, darkened elements (black faux skid plates and darkened headlamp inserts), a ‘#Dark’ front fender badge as well as black 17-inch alloys.

On the inside, the Dark Edition gets bits such as all-black leatherette seats and door trim, and a ‘Blackstone Matrix’ trim on the dash which replaces standard faux wood inserts.

It gets the same equipment and features seen on the XT and XT+. The Harrier XT trim gets auto climate control, rear-view camera, an 8-way adjustable driver’s seat, projector headlights, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 6-speaker audio system, to name a few. On the other hand, the higher placed XT+ gets a large panoramic sunroof for an additional amount of ₹80,000.

In terms of mechanicals, the car continues to be powered from a 2.0-litre diesel engine which delivers 170 hp and 350 Nm of torque. The gearbox option will be limited only to the 6-speed manual gearbox.

The company has also recently hiked pricing of the Harrier XT+ by ₹21,000, so it now costs ₹17.20 lakh.







