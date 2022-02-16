HT Auto
Home Cars Tata Motors introduces Safari Adventure Persona edition in new colour

Tata Motors introduces Safari Adventure Persona edition in new colour

Tata Safari Adventure Persona edition in Orcus White has been introduced a year after it was launched for the first time in February 2021.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Feb 2022, 12:03 PM
Tata Motors introduces Safari Adventure Persona edition in new colour  Orcus White.
Tata Motors introduces Safari Adventure Persona edition in new colour  Orcus White.

Tata Motors has introduced a new colour scheme for one of its most popular variants in the Safari SUV lineup. The Safari Adventure Persona SUV, which was launched back in February last year, will now come with a new colour called Orcus White.

Tata Safari Adventure Persona, based on the top-spec XZ+ trim, was launched at a price of 20.20 lakh.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 14.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
1368 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 17.19 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 21 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Volkswagen T-roc (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen T-roc
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 21.35 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Hyundai Tucson (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Tucson
1999 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 22.55 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The SUV is differentiated from the regular trim with its distinctive exterior colour theme and blacked-out alloy wheels.

Tata Safari Adventure Persona SUV was being offered in Tropical Mist colour so far. The Orcus White is the only other colour scheme available on the trim. The Safari Adventure Persona Orcus White model will also offer ventilated seats on the front and second row besides wireless chargers, air purifier and other features.

Tata Motors has not specified the price of the new Safari Adventure Persona SUV yet. The price of the Safari SUV's Adventure edition start from 24.2 lakh (ex-showroom) for the XZ Plus Adventure New trim and goes up to 25.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec trim XZA Plus 6S variant.

The Orcus White variant will also get other Adventure Persona exterior features like blacked-out alloy wheels, black front main grille, roof rails inserts, outer door handles, headlamp inserts and bumpers. It also gets a Safari mascot placement on the bonnet.

 

Besides exclusive exterior colours, the Tata Safari Adventure Persona edition SUVs also feature signature earthy brown interiors, dark chrome interior accents on air vents, knob, switches, inner door handle, and instrument cluster along with a piano black interior pack on steering wheel, grab handles, floor console frame, and IP mid pad finisher. It is also available in both six and seven-seat configurations.

Under the hood sits the same 2.0-litre diesel engine which has been tuned to deliver 170 PS of maximum power and 350 PS of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a six-speed manual and an optional six-speed automatic transmission unit.

First Published Date: 16 Feb 2022, 12:03 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Tata Motors Tata Safari Safari Safari Adventure Persona Tata Safari Adventure Persona
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

MG eXpert launched in India as MG aims to upgrade car-buying experience
MG eXpert launched in India as MG aims to upgrade car-buying experience
In pics: Maserati Grecale to strengthen the carmaker's hold in luxury SUV space
In pics: Maserati Grecale to strengthen the carmaker's hold in luxury SUV space
Maserati Grecale looks like a growling beast, slated to be unleashed on March 22
Maserati Grecale looks like a growling beast, slated to be unleashed on March 22
'How to get exciting new jobs': Stellantis' email to workers it plans to lay off
'How to get exciting new jobs': Stellantis' email to workers it plans to lay off
Tata Motors introduces Safari Adventure Persona edition in new colour
Tata Motors introduces Safari Adventure Persona edition in new colour

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city