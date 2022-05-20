Tata Harrier new variants introduced sans ventilated seats, connected car tech

Tata Harrier will have three new variants which have features like panoramic sunroof, 17-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels and auto-dimming IRVMs.

Tata Motors has introduced three new variants of the Harrier SUV. The carmaker has updated its official website with variants called XZS, XZS dual-tone and XZS Dark Edition. These variants are priced between ₹20 lakh and ₹21.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variants come with host of features that are missing on lower variants of the flagship five-seater SUV. All these variants are powered by the Kryotec 2.0 -litre diesel engine mated to either a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic transmission.

The new variants will sit just below the top-spec XZ+ variants and the Kaziranga Edition of the Harrier SUV. Among some of the key features added to the new variants of Harrier are panoramic sunroof, 17-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels and auto-dimming IRVMs. The driver seat now has six-way power adjustable function as well as adjustable lumbar support. However, Tata has not added features like ventilated seats and iRA connected car technology in the new variants of the Harrier.

The rest of the SUV remains largely the same. On the outside, the Harrier new variants get projector headlights flanked by LED DRLs. These variants will have integrated turn indicators. On the inside, the SUV will come with the standard 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7-inch driver display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, air purifier among other features.

As far as safety is concerned, the new Harrier variants boast of 6 airbags, reverse parking camera, corner stability control, roll over mitigation, hill hold and hill descent control, traction control, ESP, ABS and cruise control.

The engine under the hood is the same used in other Harrier variants. The 20-litre Inline four-cylinder turbocharged unit can churn out maximum output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque. While the manual variants have a mileage of 16.35 kmpl, the automatic variants will return mileage of 14.6 kmpl.

