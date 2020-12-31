Tata Motors is all set to launch the new turbo variant of its popular premium hatchback Altroz on January 13. Ahead of its launch, the carmaker took to social media to tease the new hatchback.

Apart from a 'turbo-ed' powertrain, the new Altroz variant will also feature a Marina Blue paint scheme which is new for Tata's premium hatchback. A similar option is currently only found on the Nexon sub-4 metre SUV. Apart from a new paint option, there won't be any other significant update in terms of exteriors, though some previous spy images have hinted that it will also sport a 'Turbo' batch on the lower side of the tail gate.





The Altroz currently features two engine options - 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The upcoming 1.2-litre turbo-petrol mill will be responsible for delivering 110bhp of maximum power and 150 Nm of peak torque. In addition to a new engine, the car will also benefit from a dual-clutch transmission unit which will be offered alongside a five-speed manual unit.

According to reports, the Altroz turbo-petrol will be available in four variants. Once launched, it will go on to rival the likes of Hyundai i10 Turbo, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, and the Volkswagen Polo. As far as pricing goes, expect it to cost in the range of ₹7.99 lakh to ₹8.75 lakh (ex-showroom). For the record, currently, the regular Altroz variants cost from ₹5.44 lakh, go to ₹7.89 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).