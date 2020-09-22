Tata Altroz diesel receives a price cut in India

Just within a few weeks of the previous price hike, Tata Motors has rolled back the pricing of the Altroz's diesel variants by ₹40,000. Save for the base XE variant, all the diesel variants have become cheaper by ₹40,000. However, the cost of the base-spec XE diesel variant remains the same at ₹6.99 lakh.

The Altroz diesel now start from ₹6.99 lakh (same as before) for the XE 1.5D trim and extends up to ₹9.09 lakh for the top-spec XZ 1.5D Urban trim.

Surprisingly, the petrol variants haven't received any price hike and thus continue to be priced between ₹5.44 lakh and ₹7.89 lakh, as found previously.

(Also Read: Tata Motors drives out the 3,00,000th Tiago from its Sanand plant)

With the latest change in the pricing strategy, Tata Motors is planning to gain back momentum ahead of the festive season which is just around the corner.

While the Altroz diesel enjoys a unique place in the segment currently, it will soon get a direct competition from the upcoming third-gen Hyundai i20, which will sport a slew of new engine options, including the 1.5-litre U2 diesel unit. Customer are skewed towards petrol models in the premium hatchback segment and this is why most of the rivals to the Altroz doesn't feature a diesel powertrain. Tata Motors taking an advantage of the same, managed to touch an all-time high sales of 5,000 units in August 2020.

(Also Read: Tata Nexon EV out on limited-period subscription offer. But there's a catch)

To keep the customers engaged, Tata Motors is also planning a special Dark Edition of the Altorz premium hatchback. Also, there is a dual-clutch automatic for the Altroz petrol in the making, but it is yet not confirmed as of when it will be launched in India. Moreover, the company has also showcased the Altroz EV at the Auto Expo 2020. Albeit, it is not yet confirmed if it will see the light of the day anytime soon.