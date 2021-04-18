Chinese automakers have been long accused of copying the design of other global auto majors and making exactly copious models with different badges. The latest is probably the Tank 300 Cybertank concept SUV built by Chinese automaker Wey. Scheduled to make its debut at the Shanghai Auto Show, the Tank 300 Cybertank appears like a blend between the new Ford Bronco and Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

The SUV gets a front fascia that will remind you of the new generation Ford Bronco. The circular LED headlamps are bifurcated by sleek horizontal LED strips at the centre. Also, the aggressive-looking front grille gets a horizontal LED strip at the centre. A chunky bumper is there with the Y shaped LED fog lamps sitting neatly at each end.

Moving to the side profile, the flared fenders, wheel arches, off-road-spec tyres, and overall muscular design looks inspired by the mighty Mercedes-Benz G-Class. The roof gets sleek LED spotting lamps mounted at the front, while the wing mirrors too come with LED lights integrated into them. The rear profile boasts twin vertical LED strips at each side in form of taillights. Also, there is a squarish spare wheel hub at the back.

Moving inside the cabin, the design appears to have taken heavy inspiration from the Mercedes-G-Class. The steering wheel, centre console, circular AC vents - all of them are G-Class esque. The instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system are clubbed into one single large digital display. Apart from that, there are piano-black accents on the dashboard, premium leather upholstery, etc.

There is a large panoramic sunroof as well. A very interesting feature of the Tank 300 Cybertank is the roof-mounted solar panel.

The automaker is yet to reveal details whether the Tank 30 Cybertank concept comes with any mechanical updates over the standard Tank 300, which is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that is capable of churning out 227 hp of peak power.



