HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Suzuki Jimny Gets Sierra 4sport Limited Edition In Brazil: What's New In It

Suzuki Jimny gets Sierra 4Sport limited edition in Brazil: What's new in it

Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4Sport edition comes with a black roof, tubular rock sliders, custom skid plate, and 4Sport graphics.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Jul 2022, 15:33 PM
Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4Sport. (Image: Suzuki Brazil)
Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4Sport. (Image: Suzuki Brazil)
Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4Sport. (Image: Suzuki Brazil)
Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4Sport. (Image: Suzuki Brazil)

Japanese auto manufacturer Suzuki has unveiled a limited edition model of Suzuki Jimny in Brazil. Christened as Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4Sport, the SUV comes priced at BRL 181,990, which is equivalent to 27.67 lakh. The car comes with a host of distinctive styling elements. Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4Sport edition comes with a black roof, tubular rock sliders, custom skid plate, 4Sport graphics on doors, a snorkel, and blue hooks on bumpers. The SUV runs on piano black alloy wheels wrapped with Pirelli Scorpion MTR off-roading tyres.

(Also Read: Jimny 5-door SUV is not a rumour anymore. Here is the proof)

Not only the exterior but the cabin of the Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4Sport too comes with distinctive styling elements. These include the 4Sport logo on the seats in a contrasting blue shade. The steering wheel, seats and AC vents too come sporting the contrasting blue shade.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Jimny (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Jeep Wrangler (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Wrangler
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹53.9 - 59.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹7.24 - 8.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ford Freestyle (HT Auto photo)
Ford Freestyle
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹7.27 - 9.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra E2o-plus (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra E2o-plus
Electric | Automatic
₹7.34 - 9.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The automaker claims that the approach and departure angles have been reduced from 37 degrees to 31 degrees and 49 degree to 40 degrees, respectively. The powertrain of the special edition Suzuki Jimny remains the same as the standard Suzuki Jimny Sierra. The SUV draws power from a 1.5-litre petrol engine that churns out 108 PS of power and 138 Nm of peak torque.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The special edition model of Jimny Sierra 4Sport comes with a single transmission option, which is a four-speed automatic unit paired with Suzuki's 4x4 AllGripPro drivetrain. It also comes with traction control and a limited-slip differential. Maruti Suzuki showcased the Jimny SUV at the Auto Expo 2020. The SUV is expected to arrive in the Indian market sometime in the near future. However, it is not sure what would be the configuration of the Indian market-spec model.

First Published Date: 28 Jul 2022, 14:49 PM IST
TAGS: Suzuki Jimny Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
How cutting-edge features may snatch away your control of your own car
Google Maps has launched Google Street View in India after it was banned in 2011. (Photo: Screenshot of Delhi streets from Google Street View)
How to use Google Street View for navigation
Indonesia - which is home to the world's third-largest tropical forests but is also its biggest producer of palm oil - has steadily increased the portion in its biodiesel mandate derived from palm oil since 2018 to boost demand.
Can your car run on palm oil blended fuel? This country may have the answer
The off-road-worthy Lamborghini comes with additional lighting systems, body cladding and more accessories to take on a tough challenge.
In pics: This Lamborghini likes it rough, rages on challenging terrain
File photo used for representational purpose.
Delhi govt asks cab aggregators to share cost to train women as drivers

Trending this Week

2022 Honda Forza 150 
Honda Forza 150 India launch rumours surface
Triton Electric Vehicle has announced that it will soon launch two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India which will be powered by hydrogen fuel.
Tesla rival Triton EV to launch hydrogen fuel two-wheelers in India
Ford EcoSport was the last model rolled out of Chennai plant. (Image: LinkedIn/Samuel Iyadurai)
Ford India rolls out last car from Chennai plant, a white EcoSport
The 2022 Grand Vitara will be the new flagship SUV for Maruti Suzuki. 
2022 Maruti Grand Vitara is finally here: Variant wise feature details revealed
Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options.
Mahindra Scorpio-N introductory prices for automatic and 4WD variants revealed

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Suzuki Jimny gets Sierra 4Sport limited edition in Brazil: What's new in it
Suzuki Jimny gets Sierra 4Sport limited edition in Brazil: What's new in it
This flying car travels 520-metre on round trip on test flight
This flying car travels 520-metre on round trip on test flight
Tesla remotely disables 129 km range from customer’s Model S, demands $4,500
Tesla remotely disables 129 km range from customer’s Model S, demands $4,500
2022 Maruti S-Presso: Five key highlights you should know
2022 Maruti S-Presso: Five key highlights you should know
Porsche to take 50% stake in Red Bull for F1 campaign: Reports
Porsche to take 50% stake in Red Bull for F1 campaign: Reports

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city