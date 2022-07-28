Suzuki Jimny gets Sierra 4Sport limited edition in Brazil: What's new in it

Japanese auto manufacturer Suzuki has unveiled a limited edition model of Suzuki Jimny in Brazil. Christened as Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4Sport, the SUV comes priced at BRL 181,990, which is equivalent to ₹27.67 lakh. The car comes with a host of distinctive styling elements. Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4Sport edition comes with a black roof, tubular rock sliders, custom skid plate, 4Sport graphics on doors, a snorkel, and blue hooks on bumpers. The SUV runs on piano black alloy wheels wrapped with Pirelli Scorpion MTR off-roading tyres.

(Also Read: Jimny 5-door SUV is not a rumour anymore. Here is the proof)

Not only the exterior but the cabin of the Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4Sport too comes with distinctive styling elements. These include the 4Sport logo on the seats in a contrasting blue shade. The steering wheel, seats and AC vents too come sporting the contrasting blue shade.

The automaker claims that the approach and departure angles have been reduced from 37 degrees to 31 degrees and 49 degree to 40 degrees, respectively. The powertrain of the special edition Suzuki Jimny remains the same as the standard Suzuki Jimny Sierra. The SUV draws power from a 1.5-litre petrol engine that churns out 108 PS of power and 138 Nm of peak torque.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The special edition model of Jimny Sierra 4Sport comes with a single transmission option, which is a four-speed automatic unit paired with Suzuki's 4x4 AllGripPro drivetrain. It also comes with traction control and a limited-slip differential. Maruti Suzuki showcased the Jimny SUV at the Auto Expo 2020. The SUV is expected to arrive in the Indian market sometime in the near future. However, it is not sure what would be the configuration of the Indian market-spec model.

First Published Date: