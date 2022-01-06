Home > Auto > > Story in pics: Skoda Enyaq EV to enter India in 2023

Story in pics: Skoda Enyaq EV to enter India in 2023

7 Photos . Updated: 06 Jan 2022, 03:55 PM IST HT Auto Desk
Skoda Auto India will bring in Enyaq electric vehicle to India in 2023 via the Fully Built Unit (FBU) route. While this means that it will be a premium and pricey offering, Skoda wants to assess the EV movement in India through it.
The Enyaq is the first all-electric vehicle from Skoda and has been launched in select global markets.
The Skoda EV has a grille with 130 LEDs It also has a sculpted design philosophy which seeks to highlight the sporty nature of this SUV.
Large wheel arches give the Skoda Enyaq a high ride position. The EV has a length of 4,649mm, a width of 1,879mm and a height of 1,616mm.
The Skoda Enyaq is being manufactured at the company plant in Czech Republic.
The name Enyaq itself is derived from the Irish name enya which means source of life. (REUTERS)
Built on the Volkswagen Group's MEB modular platform , it is powered by multiple battery options. The 55kWh battery provides 340km of driving range while one can drive 390 kms courtesy a 62kWh battery. There is also an 82kWh battery that provides 510km of driving range.
