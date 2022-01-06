Story in pics: Skoda Enyaq EV to enter India in 2023 7 Photos . Updated: 06 Jan 2022, 03:55 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/7Skoda Auto India will bring in Enyaq electric vehicle to India in 2023 via the Fully Built Unit (FBU) route. While this means that it will be a premium and pricey offering, Skoda wants to assess the EV movement in India through it. 2/7The Enyaq is the first all-electric vehicle from Skoda and has been launched in select global markets. 3/7The Skoda EV has a grille with 130 LEDs It also has a sculpted design philosophy which seeks to highlight the sporty nature of this SUV. 4/7Large wheel arches give the Skoda Enyaq a high ride position. The EV has a length of 4,649mm, a width of 1,879mm and a height of 1,616mm. 5/7The Skoda Enyaq is being manufactured at the company plant in Czech Republic. 6/7The name Enyaq itself is derived from the Irish name enya which means source of life. (REUTERS) 7/7Built on the Volkswagen Group's MEB modular platform , it is powered by multiple battery options. The 55kWh battery provides 340km of driving range while one can drive 390 kms courtesy a 62kWh battery. There is also an 82kWh battery that provides 510km of driving range.