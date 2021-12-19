Sonmarg-Drass connecting Zojila Tunnel to be ready by 2024: details here

Zoji La Tunnel, a 14.2 km long road tunnel under the Zoji La pass in the Himalayas connecting Sonmarg and Drass is currently under construction and scheduled to be ready by 2024, said union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari. He said in a tweet that the construction work of this landmark signature project is progressing at a fast pace.

“Zojila Tunnel - The 14.5 km long strategically important, landmark signature project is progressing at a fast pace and is scheduled to be completed by 2024," said Gadkari in a tweet.

Construction of the road tunnel project started back in 2018. This tunnel along with the 6.5 km long Z-Morh Tunnel will ensure year-round road connectivity between Srinagar and Kargil, which presently remains closed for seven months (November-May) during winter due to heavy snowfall and avalanches. Once, the tunnel is completed, it will increase the road connectivity and accessibility between the regions even during harsh weather conditions. Also, the time of travelling between Sonmarg and Drass will be reduced significantly.

Currently, it takes more than three hours to cross the Zoji La pass which is 15 km long and a vital link between Drass, Kargil and Ladakh.