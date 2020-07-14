Kia Motor is gearing up to showcase Sonet and announced on Tuesday that the world premier of the sub-compact SUV will take place on August 7. Sonet was first showcased in concept form at Auto Expo in February of 2020 and the production version is likely to retain most of the key exterior elements that were on display.

Kia made its India debut in 2019 but has catapulted itself among the big players in less than a year courtesy the success of Seltos. The Carnival MPV was launched at Auto Expo and has had some degree of success despite the challenges that plague the overall auto industry. The Koreans, however, are almost certain of Sonet's success because it fits right into the extremely lucrative - and extremely competitive, sub-compact SUV segment which currently has Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue as the top players.

File photo of Kia Sonet Concept. (PTI)

Kia has promised several segment-first features including a clutch less manual transmission unit. It is perhaps because of Sonet's imminent launch that Hyundai recently brought out the iMT technology in the Venue. Sonet's other highlights may similarly force other rivals to re-look at what their respective products may lack.

(Watch: Kia Sonet's clutchless gearbox could be the gamechanger)

In terms of styling, Sonet does borrow certain elements from Seltos and has a trademark prominent grille up front. And yet, the concept version already showcased hinted that the car will seek to build a unique identity of its own.

If Kia nails the pricing, apart from other promised factors, the Sonet could well emerge as yet another product with a mass appeal in the Indian market.