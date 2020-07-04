Skoda takes covers off new Octavia RS, Octavia Scout

Skoda has taken the covers off the new generation Octavia RS and Octavia Scout. Following the debut of the new Skoda Octavia RS iV as a plug-in hybrid, a rugged Scout and two further sporty RS variants have now been added to the fourth-generation Octavia portfolio.

The fourth generation of the Skoda Octavia continues the tradition of sports-tuned RS cars. For the first time, Skoda has offered three different variants besides the Octavia RS iV, the first Skoda RS car with a plug-in hybrid drive.

Bernhard Maier, Skoda Auto CEO, said, “The new generation of the Octavia is one of the most important model updates for Skoda this year and is a key part of what is currently the biggest product campaign in our company’s history. We have refined our icon’s core virtues even further and have also taken another major step forward in terms of design, connectivity and safety. I am convinced that we will win the hearts of our customers once again with this great overall package."

(Also see pics: Skoda unveils Octavia RS and sportier Octavia Scout)

The 2020 Skoda Octavia RS now comes with a unique body kit and two powertrains to choose from, including a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission or seven-speed automatic. Power output from the petrol engine is 245hp and torque is 370Nm. It can produce a top speed 250kmph and can race from zero to 100kmph in 6.7 seconds.

The 2.0 TDI diesel engine, mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox, can produce power of 200 hp and a torque of 400 Nm. The diesel variant now comes with an all-wheel drive system too.

The Skoda Octavia Scout makes its debut with a sportier design and two powerhouses to choose from, including a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

The new Skoda Octavia RS features sports seats, a new finish for the dashboard, Alcantara, contrast stitching in red or silver, a fully digital instrumentation of 10.25 inches with specific graphics and a 10-inch multimedia system. It also has an exclusive welcome interface for this version. It differs from the standard Octavia by a retuned suspension with a 15 mm reduced ground clearance, although the RS iV hybrid was not affected by the understatement due to the traction battery hanging under the bottom. Other features include a steering gear with a variable gear ratio, more powerful brakes and wheels with a diameter of 18 or 19 inches.

The interior of all Octavia RS models is predominantly black. The redesigned multifunction leather sports steering wheel has three spokes and bears the RS logo. It has rearranged buttons and new knurled wheels in a chrome design; vehicles with DSG feature shift paddles.

The front sports seats with integrated headrests are upholstered in black fabric, whilst the optional ergonomic seats come with a cover made of Alcantara, leather and artificial leather as well as seat-depth adjustment and a massage function. The seats bear the RS logo and coloured decorative stitching in red or silver-grey, which can also be found on the leather steering wheel, the armrests and the Alcantara-covered instrument panel. Carbon-effect decorative strips and pedals in an aluminium design add the finishing touches to the car’s athletic appearance.

The Scout versions differ externally in that the front and rear bumpers feature aluminium-look underbody protection and additional plastic trims on the wheel arches, side sills and lower part of the doors to protect the body.

It also gets 18-inch silver alloy wheels, with an option to go for a 19-incher, as well as the silver finishes of the front and rear diffusers, the roof bars, the window frames and the mirror caps. There is also exclusive Scout badges on its front wings.

Inside, the Octavia Scout stands out for the independent 10-inch central screen, exclusive chrome trims, ambient LED lighting and the possibility of equipping, for the first time, a head-up display, three-zone climate control and "shift by wire" technology.