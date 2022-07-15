HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Skoda Reveals Cabin Sketch Of Vision 7s Concept. Here's Why It's Significant

Skoda reveals cabin sketch of VISION 7S concept. Here's why it's significant

Design language of the Vision 7S concept will eventually make way into Skoda production models of the future.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Jul 2022, 13:21 PM
A look at the new design language that Skoda is looking at bringing to its future production models.
A look at the new design language that Skoda is looking at bringing to its future production models.
A look at the new design language that Skoda is looking at bringing to its future production models.
A look at the new design language that Skoda is looking at bringing to its future production models.

Skoda Auto has revealed the first-ever cabin sketch of the VISION 7S concept vehicle, complete with an infant seat in the middle of the two-seat set up in the middle row. The brand new cabin layout design language provides a generous glimpse into the cabin of the VISION 7S that is likely to be unveiled later this year and, more importantly, will define the cabin layout of Skoda models in the future.

The unique element about the cabin design of the VISION 7S is the stretched center console that extends slightly beyond the second-row seats. It is because this is an electric vehicle, it has a flat footbed which, in turn, allows for the center console to be stretched quite far back in the 2+2+3 seat layout. Add a dedicated seat space for an infant in the second row and this effectively adds to the overall cabin seat layout set up. Skoda claims this is the safest place in the vehicle and therefore ideal for infants.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Rapid Tsi (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Rapid Tsi
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.97 kmpl
₹7.79 - 13.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Kushaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kushaq
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.88 kmpl
₹10.5 - 17.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Karoq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Karoq
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14.49 kmpl
₹24.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda New-octavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda New-octavia
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.81 kmpl
₹25.99 - 29.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Octavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Octavia
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.81 kmpl
₹26.29 - 29.29 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Skoda is also highlighting a more minimal design language and the extensive use of sustainable materials. The concept car features a symmetrical wrap-around design and a wide, horizontal dashboard that extends to the doors in order to accentuate the feeling of space. Haptic controls are also integrated into the redesigned steering wheel. Ambient lighting highlights various areas of the interior, including charging status. Even the door panels door get interactive haptic and visual elements.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Some of the other highlights of the cabin include backpacks intergrated into the back of the front seats, backrests of the front seats are fitted with holders for multimedia devices.

The cabin also gets two distinct configurations that provide a new spatial experience for different situations – driving and relaxing. In driving mode, all the controls are set in their ideal positions and the central touchscreen is vertically aligned to display all the relevant information while driving. Relax mode can be activated when charging or stopping for a rest - the steering wheel and instrument cluster slide forward and the first and second row seats move back.

First Published Date: 15 Jul 2022, 13:21 PM IST
TAGS: Skoda Vision 7S Vision 7S Skoda Skoda Auto India
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built
The production line of VinFast's factory is pictured in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Vietnam's VinFast taps banks for $4 billion EV factory funding deal
File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why
File photo: A member of the media films ROBO-01, a concept car by Baidu electric vehicle (EV) arm Jidu Auto, which is displayed during a media preview before its debut, in Beijing.
China may extend tax exemptions on EVs, boost pre-owned car mkt. Here's the plan

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra is offering discounts of up to ₹61,500 on select models for July.
Scorpio to XUV300: Mahindra offers discount of up to 61,500 on these cars
Maruti Suzuki has fully revealed the LED taillight design of the upcoming Grand Vitara SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara looks revealed, gets distinct taillight design
Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to ₹74,000 depending on models and variants for its cars under the Arena branding.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discount on WagonR, Celerio and other Arena models
TVS Ronin is an all-new product from the Hosur-based automaker. 
TVS Ronin first ride review: Samurai with no master
Maruti Suzuki teased the new Grand Vitara SUV with a coupe-like profile ahead of its official unveiling on July 20.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, rival to Creta and Seltos, to get coupe-like profile

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

TVS Apache RR 310-based BMW G 310 RR launched in India at ₹2.85 lakh
TVS Apache RR 310-based BMW G 310 RR launched in India at 2.85 lakh
Skoda reveals cabin sketch of VISION 7S concept. Here's why it's significant
Skoda reveals cabin sketch of VISION 7S concept. Here's why it's significant
BMW faces the heat over charging for heated seat feature
BMW faces the heat over charging for heated seat feature
BMW MINI Cooper SE Convertible makes debut as electric convertible
BMW MINI Cooper SE Convertible makes debut as electric convertible
Diesel BS 4 cars to be banned in Delhi? Check new policy to battle air pollution
Diesel BS 4 cars to be banned in Delhi? Check new policy to battle air pollution

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city