Skoda reveals cabin sketch of VISION 7S concept. Here's why it's significant

Skoda Auto has revealed the first-ever cabin sketch of the VISION 7S concept vehicle, complete with an infant seat in the middle of the two-seat set up in the middle row. The brand new cabin layout design language provides a generous glimpse into the cabin of the VISION 7S that is likely to be unveiled later this year and, more importantly, will define the cabin layout of Skoda models in the future.

The unique element about the cabin design of the VISION 7S is the stretched center console that extends slightly beyond the second-row seats. It is because this is an electric vehicle, it has a flat footbed which, in turn, allows for the center console to be stretched quite far back in the 2+2+3 seat layout. Add a dedicated seat space for an infant in the second row and this effectively adds to the overall cabin seat layout set up. Skoda claims this is the safest place in the vehicle and therefore ideal for infants.

Skoda is also highlighting a more minimal design language and the extensive use of sustainable materials. The concept car features a symmetrical wrap-around design and a wide, horizontal dashboard that extends to the doors in order to accentuate the feeling of space. Haptic controls are also integrated into the redesigned steering wheel. Ambient lighting highlights various areas of the interior, including charging status. Even the door panels door get interactive haptic and visual elements.

Some of the other highlights of the cabin include backpacks intergrated into the back of the front seats, backrests of the front seats are fitted with holders for multimedia devices.

The cabin also gets two distinct configurations that provide a new spatial experience for different situations – driving and relaxing. In driving mode, all the controls are set in their ideal positions and the central touchscreen is vertically aligned to display all the relevant information while driving. Relax mode can be activated when charging or stopping for a rest - the steering wheel and instrument cluster slide forward and the first and second row seats move back.

