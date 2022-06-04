HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Skoda Octavia Becomes Costlier In India. Check New Price Here

Skoda Octavia becomes costlier in India. Check new price here

Skoda India has discreetly made its iconic Octavia luxury sedan costlier in the Indian market. Apart from this, Skoda Slavia has also become dearer. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Jun 2022, 01:15 PM
Skoda Octavia has entered its fourth-generation.
Skoda Octavia has entered its fourth-generation.
Skoda Octavia has entered its fourth-generation.
Skoda Octavia has entered its fourth-generation.

Skoda India has discreetly made its iconic Octavia luxury sedan costlier in the Indian market. Offered in two trims - Style and L&K, the sedan has become costlier in India by 56,000. For the record, this comes out as the second price revision on Octavia ever since its market launch in June-2021. Apart from a higher price tag, the car was also revised with several new features such as a vehicle alarm and a new Graphite Grey exterior shade, among others. 

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Octavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Octavia
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.81 kmpl
₹26.29 - 29.29 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda New-octavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda New-octavia
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.81 kmpl
₹25.99 - 29.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Rapid Tsi (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Rapid Tsi
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.97 kmpl
₹7.79 - 13.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Kushaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kushaq
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.88 kmpl
₹10.5 - 17.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Some of the key highlights of the new Octavia include a butterfly-shaped front grille, split LED tail lamps, LED headlamps with integrated dual L-shaped DRLs, a two-spoke steering wheel, wireless charging, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, and a digital driver’s display.

(Also Read: Skoda Slavia prices hiked by up to 60,000 within three months of launch)

In the latest generation, the Skoda Octavia is now available as a petrol-only sedan that comes plonked with a 2.0-litre petrol engine. This engine is responsible for delivering 188bhp of power and 320Nm of torque. The transmission duties are taken care of by a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. It measures 4,689 mm in length, 1,469 mm in height and 2,003 mm in width with both side-view mirrors open. The wider body and longer length promises 78 mm more knee room for rear passengers.

Priced at 26.85 lakh (ex-showroom), the car has been offered as an alternative to the cars such as Hyundai Elantra, Toyota Corolla, and Honda Civic. Meanwhile, Skoda Enyaq iV electric SUV was recently spied on Indian roads completely undisguised. (Read full details here)

First Published Date: 04 Jun 2022, 01:15 PM IST
TAGS: Skoda Skoda Auto India Skoda cars Skoda India cars Skoda Octavia Skoda Octavia price
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose. 
GM's Cruise allowed to ferry paying passengers in autonomous cars in California
Elevating the home-theatre feel, the wraparound seats in the second row of Buick GL8 Century are extra-spacious, wider and more comfortable.
This minivan is more TV, less minivan. Check out home theater on wheels
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Elon Musk warns Tesla executives, issues 40-hour-a-week-in-office order
Gujarat Titans players with the IPL trophy after winning the final T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022.
Ather celebrates Gujarat Titans winning IPL 2022, draws comparisons to EV fight
BMW has officially introduced the new X1 facelift SUV. The new 2023 BMW X1 comes with a new design and features. 
In Pics: 2023 BMW X1 facelift SUV makes debut

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra will use a new infotainment screen, analogue instrument cluster and flat-bottom steering wheel in the new Scorpio-N. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@scorpio_2022_official)
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV interiors leaked. Check details
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza received its last upgrade back in 2020 during the Auto Expo.
Maruti Brezza old vs new: Key changes expected in the facelift version
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV petrol unit likely to be more powerful than diesel
The electric XUV300 could go head on against the likes of Nexon EV from Tata Motors.
Mahindra XUV300 fully-electric SUV to launch early 2023
The FB Mondial Piega 125 weighs significantly less at 135 kg, while the KTM 125 Duke tips the scales at 159 kg.
KTM 125 Duke rivaling FB Mondial Piega 125 breaks cover

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Volkswagen CEO says competition with Tesla will be tight
Volkswagen CEO says competition with Tesla will be tight
TVS Motor wants to create sustained dominant play in EV segment
TVS Motor wants to create sustained dominant play in EV segment
Ravi Shastri's iconic Audi 100 gets restoration job by Super Car Club Garage
Ravi Shastri's iconic Audi 100 gets restoration job by Super Car Club Garage
Skoda Octavia becomes costlier in India. Check new price here
Skoda Octavia becomes costlier in India. Check new price here
Honda City, Amaze, WR-V and Jazz prices hiked. Check new prices
Honda City, Amaze, WR-V and Jazz prices hiked. Check new prices

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city