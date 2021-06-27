Skoda Kushaq vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Specs comparison

Kushaq SUV is a key part of the Volkswagen group's India 2.0 plan, which is being spearheaded by Skoda. This SUV brings an attractive package of upmarket stylish design, loads of features and well capable engine as well.

Here is a spec-sheet based comparison Kushaq and two of the biggest rivals it will take on - Creta and Seltos.

Kushaq vs Creta vs Seltos: Colour options

Skoda Kushaq comes in four different colour options. These are - Torando Red Metallic, Candy White, Carbon Steel Metallic, Honey Orange Metallic. The cabin gets a Black and Gray dual-tone paint theme.

Skoda particularly favours this Honey Orange colour on the Kushaq. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Hyundai Creta on the other hand comes available in nine different exterior colour options. These are - Polar White, Red Mulberry, Deep Forest, Lava Orange, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black and Titan Gray. There are two dual-tone paint options as well. These are - Polar White with Phantom Black and Lava Orange with Phantom Black. Inside the cabin, Creta gets two different colour theme options. These are - Black with Orange accents and Black with Greige.

Hyundai Creta offers multiple colour choices, including dual-tone options.

KiaSeltos is available in 12 different exterior colour options and five among them are dual-tone themes. The single colour options are - Intense Red, Glacier White Pearl, Steel Silver, Gravity Gray, Aurora Black Pearl, Intelligency Blue and Punchy Orange. The dual-tone colour themes are - White Pearl with Black, Orange with White, White Pearl with Orange, Red with Black and Silver with Orange. The cabin of Seltos SUV gets a sporty all-Black theme.

File photo of Kia Seltos.

Kushaq vs Creta vs Seltos: Variants

Skoda will sell the Kushaq mid-size SUV in three different variants. These are -Active, Ambition and Style. The Hyundai Creta comes available in six different variant options - E, EX, S, SX Executive, SX, SX(O). Kia Seltos on the other hand comes available in two broad variant lines - GT Line and Tech Line, and seven sub variants starting with HTE and going up till GTX+.

Kushaq vs Creta vs Seltos: Dimensions

Dimensionally, Skoda Kushaq is the smallest and leanest among all with 4,225 mm of length and 1,760 mm of width. It comes with the shortest height as well at 1,612 mm. The wheelbase of Skoda Kushaq is longest among the three cars at 2,651 mm.

Kushaq from Skoda isn't the tallest in the mid-size SUV space but has a large wheelbase. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Skoda Kushaq gets 188 mm of ground clearance, which is 2 mm shorter than the other two rival SUVs. It also comes with the smallest boot storage capacity at 385 litres. However, the storage capacity can be increased to 1,405 litres with rear seats folded down.

Model Skoda Kushaq Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Length 4,225 mm 4,300 mm 4,315 mm Width 1,760 mm 1,790 mm 1,800 mm Height 1,612 mm 1,635 mm 1,620 mm Wheelbase 2,651 mm 2,610 mm 2,610 mm Grand Clearance 188 mm 190 mm 190 mm Boot Space 385 litres 433 litres 433 litres

Kushaq vs Creta vs Seltos: Features

Kushaq does manage to pack in several safety, utilitarian as well as cosmetic features to keep customers interested. The list includes LED projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights while the cabin of Kushaq gets a Skoda audio system with six speakers, ventilated front seats, paddle shifters, ambient lighting, up to six airbags, ABS, EBD, among others.

HyundaiCreta and Kia Seltos, however, come packed to the absolute brim with features. Creta gets multi-reflector LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights, 8-way power-adjustable driver seats, ambient lighting, up to six airbags, built-in air purifier, ventilated front seats etc.

Kia Seltos too makes use of LED headlamps, built-in air purifier, LED sound mood lighting, up to six airbags, 360-degree camera, blind-spot monitor, hill hold control etc.

Kushaq vs Creta vs Seltos: Specifications

Skoda Kushaq will be available as a petrol-only model. It comes with a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine initially. In July, the automaker will introduce a bigger and more powerful 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine. Transmission options for the car include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed automatic unit as well. The 1.5-litre engine will get a 7-speed DSG automatic unit.

The 1.0-litre TSI engine is capable of churning out 115 PS of power and 175 Nm of torque. The bigger engine will be capable of generating 150 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque.

Kushaq's high ground clearance helps it tackle road aberrations with relative ease. On clean roads, the tyres offer good grip to keep it steady. It also gets traction control (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Hyundai Creta is available in two different petrol and single diesel engine options. These are a 1.4-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol, 1.5-litre MPi petrol and a 1.5-litre U2 diesel unit. The transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox, a 7-speed DSG and an IVT as well.

Creta gets multiple drive and terrain modes. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

The smaller petrol engine churns out 140 PS of power and 242 Nm of torque. The slightly bigger 1.5-litre petrol engine kicks out 115 PS of power and 144 Nm of torque. The diesel motor is capable of pumping out 115 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque.

Kia Seltos SUV on the other hand is available with 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options. Transmission options include both manual and automatic gearbox with both petrol and diesel engines. The petrol model churns out 114 PS of power and 144 Nm of torque. Diesel-powered Seltos on the other hand generates 114 PS power and 250 Nm of torque.